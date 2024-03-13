Bus and truck collision injures 30 on Chon Buri expressway

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A collision involving a bus and a truck on the Burapha Withi Expressway near Bang Pakong, Chon Buri resulted in severe damage and multiple injuries yesterday.

The incident, which took place between kilometres 45 and 46, left several passengers trapped and injured.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a major traffic accident on the expressway leading to Chon Buri. Initial reports indicate that nearly 30 individuals sustained injuries in the crash that involved a bus and a semi-truck. Among the victims were Chinese tourists, highlighting the potential impact on international visitors.

Responders at the scene worked tirelessly to assess the situation and provide aid to those affected. The crash site was a scene of urgency as officials navigated through the wreckage to reach the injured and assess the full extent of the calamity. The cause of the accident is under investigation, with further updates to be communicated as information becomes available.

An officer at the scene noted that the bus’s front end was completely crushed, indicating the severity of the impact, reported KhaoSod.

As the emergency response continues, the focus remains on the welfare of the injured and the swift clearing of the expressway to restore normal traffic flow. The incident has drawn attention to public transportation safety and the need for stringent measures to prevent future accidents.

