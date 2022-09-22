Connect with us

Burmese beauty queen arrested in Thailand

Photo via Han Lay

Former Burmese beauty queen, Han Lay was arrested in Thailand today.

Han Lay, or Thaw Nandar Aung, winner of Miss Grand Myanmar in 2020, gave a speech against the Myanmar junta in the Miss Grand International 2020 final in Bangkok.

The 23 year old talked about the political situation in Myanmar and how the people are suffering. She urged the military government to stop using violence and asked people all over the world to take the situation in Myanmar more seriously.

She ended the speech by singing Heal the World by Michael Jackson, using sign language as she sang in a bid to reach more groups of people across the world.

The military junta issued a warrant for her arrest immediately after the competition ended but the Myawaddy-born model has remained in Thailand ever since.

According to Khaosod, the Royal Thai Police (RTN) made known that Han Lay was arrested at one of Bangkok’s airports coming back from Vietnam after INTERPOL issued a warrant for her arrest.

The charge against the Burmese model hasn’t been revealed.

The RTN official did not reveal where Han Lay is but a number of Thai media outlets reported that she is in police custody at a Bangkok airport.

Reports say she is safe and is trying to contact United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to seek asylum.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Matichon

 

