Connect with us

Thailand

Soldier allegedly assaults neighbours following horn honking

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: arnocha2002/Flickr

A soldier in Nonthaburi, a central Thai province, allegedly assaulted his neighbours at their home because one of the victims had honked his motorbike’s horn to let his wife know he was home. The victims, 39 year old Piamsuk Bunruang and 42 year old Alisa Choksinsombun filed a police report yesterday following the attack. Thai Residents says the soldier punched the husband and strangled the wife in the attack. Footage from the incident allegedly captured the soldier attacking the couple.

The footage from the incident shows Piamsuk, standing at a gate, talking to another man. Then, a man in a yellow shirt emerges from beside the home, walk up to Piamsuk and punch him in the face. Piamsuk then fell to the ground. The yellow shirt clad assailant then tried to open the gate but discovered it was locked. So, the attacker climbed the gate instead. Alisa then came dashing out of the house to stop the man, who then strangled her and pushed her against the gate.

A different neighbour witnessed the unfolding scene and rushed over to intervene. Piamsuk also managed to get up around this time and tried to placate the attacker who struck him, again. The attacker then climbed back over the gate and joined a small group of people.

Piamsuk believes the incident arose because he honked his motorbike’s horn and the soldier had shouted after the horn-honking to ask what the noise was. Piamsuk says he usually honks the motorbike’s horn to let his wife know he has returned home, and his wife can now arrange dinner. He says he’s never had any altercations with this neighbour prior to getting socked in the face but says they have chatted before amicably and even greeted each other as neighbours do. Piamsuk adds that he and his wife are private people and he can’t understand why this man would strangle a woman.

Recently, in another incident of communication gone awry, a man allegedly killed another man after the victim stared at him for too long.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Yinn
2021-09-21 20:52
3 hours ago, Thaiger said: soldier in Nonthaburi, a central Thai province, allegedly assaulted his neighbours 12 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: After watching the video evidence how is it possibly only an alleged assault. Even the RTP can't screw…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-21 20:54
Media PC is total BS
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-21 20:57
20 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: After watching the video evidence how is it possibly only an alleged assault. Because these days safer to say alleged! Because any good lawyer and stationery store will kill this in its tracks. Then the…
image
Griff1315
2021-09-21 21:03
2 minutes ago, AdvocatusDiaboli said: Because these days safer to say alleged! Because any good lawyer and stationery store will kill this in its tracks. Then the soldier will make some money through defamation using the good ole Thai law. …
image
AdvocatusDiaboli
2021-09-21 21:07
2 minutes ago, Griff1315 said: Seems the Thai side of the media don't care about that... Seems Alleged is not a Thai word 🙃
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand News Today | OnlyFans content creators arrested on pornography charges | September 21
Thailand5 hours ago

Soldier allegedly assaults neighbours following horn honking
Thailand6 hours ago

Border agencies instructed to look out for gun smuggling along Myanmar border

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)6 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 10,919 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand7 hours ago

Officials clarify Korat police van stopped at the beach after collecting murder suspect
Crime7 hours ago

OnlyFans content creators arrested by Thai police on pornography charges
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand7 hours ago

Comments Galore! feat. Golf | Thaiger Bites | September 21
Cambodia8 hours ago

Scientists study bats in Cambodia to find clues about Covid
News9 hours ago

Update: government official that allegedly stole from fund meant for the disabled spent all the money on gambling
Thailand10 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21 |
World10 hours ago

Flight restrictions to the US to ease in November – US government
Thailand11 hours ago

Bangkok re-opening Criteria, Thai Airways keeps Struggling | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 93
Thailand11 hours ago

Government warns that posting pornographic material is illegal following OnlyFans creator being questioned by police
Indonesia11 hours ago

Bali to re-open for international yachts with fully vaccinated crew, passengers
World11 hours ago

British Airways tests first ever net-zero carbon emissions flight
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand1 week ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending