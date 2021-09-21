Soldier allegedly assaults neighbours following horn honking

A soldier in Nonthaburi, a central Thai province, allegedly assaulted his neighbours at their home because one of the victims had honked his motorbike’s horn to let his wife know he was home. The victims, 39 year old Piamsuk Bunruang and 42 year old Alisa Choksinsombun filed a police report yesterday following the attack. Thai Residents says the soldier punched the husband and strangled the wife in the attack. Footage from the incident allegedly captured the soldier attacking the couple.

The footage from the incident shows Piamsuk, standing at a gate, talking to another man. Then, a man in a yellow shirt emerges from beside the home, walk up to Piamsuk and punch him in the face. Piamsuk then fell to the ground. The yellow shirt clad assailant then tried to open the gate but discovered it was locked. So, the attacker climbed the gate instead. Alisa then came dashing out of the house to stop the man, who then strangled her and pushed her against the gate.

A different neighbour witnessed the unfolding scene and rushed over to intervene. Piamsuk also managed to get up around this time and tried to placate the attacker who struck him, again. The attacker then climbed back over the gate and joined a small group of people.

Piamsuk believes the incident arose because he honked his motorbike’s horn and the soldier had shouted after the horn-honking to ask what the noise was. Piamsuk says he usually honks the motorbike’s horn to let his wife know he has returned home, and his wife can now arrange dinner. He says he’s never had any altercations with this neighbour prior to getting socked in the face but says they have chatted before amicably and even greeted each other as neighbours do. Piamsuk adds that he and his wife are private people and he can’t understand why this man would strangle a woman.

Recently, in another incident of communication gone awry, a man allegedly killed another man after the victim stared at him for too long.

SOURCE: Thai Residents

