Body of popular monk found floating on a river in southern Thailand

A revered Thai monk’s body was found floating on a river near a market in Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, yesterday at around 11am. Phra Udomthammapreecha, also known as Jamlong Kwandee, was an advisor to the head monk of Surat Thani province and acting abbot of Wat Borommathat Chaiya Ratchaworawihan in Chaiya district.

Yesterday morning, officers from Muang Surat Thani police station received a notification that a body of a monk was floating on the river near a market. Police officers, Surat Thani Provincial Governor Wichawut Jinto, Abbot of Wat Klang Mai Prakhru Pariyakunawat and doctors from Surat Thani hospital went to the scene.

The corpse was found to be 88 year old monk Phra Udomthammapreecha. When officers brought his body ashore, they said they found no wounds or signs of injury. They estimated that the monk died no longer than eight hours before his body was discovered.

Phra Udomthammapreecha’s students from Wat Borommathat Chaiya Ratchaworawihan said that due to his old age, the abbot was very forgetful. They didn’t know when he had left the temple.

The students said he was a highly respected monk who was the advisor to the head monk of Surat Thani province.

Phra Udomthammapreecha’s body was taken to Surat Thani hospital for an autopsy. His body will be returned to the temple for religious ceremonies to be undertaken.

    Ramanathan.P
    2022-05-06 17:07
    May his soul "Rest in Peace"...
    Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University.

