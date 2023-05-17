Beijing woman catches subway harasser, awaits police while holding him

Image courtesy of Sanook

A woman in Beijing bravely stood up against a man who sexually harassed her on a subway train, grabbing his collar and taking him to the police herself. The South China Morning Post reported that the incident took place on May 9 at the East Sihui subway station in the Chinese capital.

Initially, the woman tried to evade the man, who continued to relentlessly follow her. When the train arrived at East Sihui station in Beijing, she made the bold decision to grab the perpetrator by the collar, lead him off the train, and alert the authorities. On the station platform, she declared that she would call the police. In response, the distressed man knelt down and pleaded with her, saying, “I’m sorry, please don’t ruin my life.”

Though she felt slightly perplexed by his actions, the Beijing woman refused to let the man go until the police arrived at the scene.

In a recent statement regarding this incident, Beijing authorities urged that individuals faced with sexual assault or harassment in public should not hesitate to report it to the police. They further assured that law enforcement will take serious action and severely punish such behaviour.

Following the event, the topic of sexual harassment against women in public places became prominent on Chinese social media platforms.

Many users expressed support for the woman’s actions, with comments such as:

“She did the right thing! We should not show mercy to these people.”

Follow us on :













“It’s not her who ruined you, it’s your own actions.”

Others encouraged women to show the same courage when faced with similar situations, reports Sanook.