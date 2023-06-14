Wardrobe malfunction: Bangkok taxi takes fashion on the road

Source: Thai taxi drivers' group on Facebook

A viral photo of a taxi in Bangkok carrying a large wardrobe in its boot sparked amusement and concern among netizens. The image shows the yellow taxi driving through the city with the wardrobe sticking out of the open boot.

The image was shared online today causing a stir among social media users. The photo was taken by a Thai taxi drivers’ group member on Facebook, who captioned it with the hashtag #fightingforlife. The unusual sight prompted a range of reactions, with some questioning the necessity of pick-up trucks and others expressing concern about the potential danger.

As reported on KhaoSod, some netizens speculated whether the image was edited, but others confirmed they had witnessed the scene. One user commented…

“Yes, I saw it too near the Victory Monument. How did they manage to do that?”

Another user added that they had seen the taxi reach its destination safely, but the wardrobe had toppled over and shattered the glass when it was unloaded in an alley.

The incident has highlighted the resourcefulness of taxi drivers in the face of challenging situations and the importance of road safety.

The story is a welcome relief from the usual bad-boy Bangkok taxi driver stories. The Thaiger yesterday revealed that Bangkok Police arrested another naughty taxi driver who stole over 1.2 million baht from a Japanese passenger while the victim fell asleep during the journey.

