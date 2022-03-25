Thailand
Bangkok man arrested for allegedly luring boys into porn, believed to be part of ring
Today, police arrested a Bangkok man they believe is involved in a child pornography ring. The arrest was part of a raid in four spots today, which are Bangkok, Ang Thong, Chaiyaphum and Kanchanaburi. A police major general said police started investigating the ring when a child pornography suspect was arrested in the northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom in February.
The Bangkok man arrested today allegedly lured boys pornography. The police major general said gang members in the ring lured the boys in in exchange for money and in-game items. They then shared the pictures with members of private online groups that charged subscription fees of 150-400 baht. One of the gangs doing this was called Phad Kaphrao (stir-fried basil) group, which had about 400 members.
The man arrested today is identified only as Patcharanan. Police have confiscated Patcharanan’s phone and computer, which they said contained many pornographic pictures. Police arrested Patcharanan from his home in Bung Kum district early in the morning, according to the commander of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division. In addition to child pornography, the arrest warrant against Patcharanan was also for child molestation.
Last week, a man in Phuket was arrested for posting photos of teenage girls in underwear on Facebook. The girls allegedly ranged from early to mid teens. One girl wore shorts and a training bra, and another wore a bra and unbuttoned jeans. Online viewers accused the man of “deceiving” the girls into taking off their clothes, according to The Phuket News.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
