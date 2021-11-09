Connect with us

Bangkok authorities warn of more flooding along Chao Phraya during high tide

Luke Albers

Flooding in Bangkok (November 2021) | Photo courtesy of PR Bangkok
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration released more warnings on flooding as the Chao Praya river has been overflowing during high tides, with water waist-deep in some neighbourhoods. Residents in Bangkok and Samut Prakan who live along the river are being advised to watch the rising water level.

The high tides will reach 1.31 metres above sea level at 11:26am, and 1.20 metres above sea level at 7:32pm, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Association. During yesterday’s high tide, the Chao Phraya River overflowed its banks. Communities that don’t have levees or embankments in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi have been experiencing severe flooding.

As of 7am this morning, the floodgates in Sai Mai, Min Buri and Lat Krabang have held out the water for 24 hours. The flooding has been affecting the area since yesterday, and is expected to continue throughout the week. No death or injuries have been reported, but it has caused serious traffic congestion in the area. Governor of Bangkok Aswin Kwanmuang reported that a defensive wall has been built along the river using 10,000 sandbags to keep the water out.

The flooding situation can be monitored through https://dds.bangkok.go.th/.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

billywillyjones
2021-11-09 08:42
At least they didn't follow Pattaya's lead and dig up all the roads and install metal grates that are already crumbling will be very questionable when the buses return. There are levels to incompetence here.
ken
2021-11-09 11:48
important avoid buying condo.or living near river or seaside.here, after google search high risk big flood map in.bangkok
HiuMak
2021-11-09 11:52
2 minutes ago, ken said: important avoid buying condo.or living near river or seaside.here, after google search high risk big flood map in.bangkok Living by the chao praya isn't that the HiSo lifestyle and expensive area in bangkok?
ken
2021-11-09 11:53
wonder if condo developers will do something about common floods being unavoidable and frequent here, especially if they need to build new condos in or near medium or high risk flood areas? most foreign buyers do not know this problem…
ken
2021-11-09 11:58
2 minutes ago, HiuMak said: Living by the chao praya isn't that the HiSo lifestyle and expensive area in bangkok? depends on whether one encounters the once in awhile big flood like back.in year 2011? can google search news on:…
Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

