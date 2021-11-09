Bangkok authorities warn of more flooding along Chao Phraya during high tide

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration released more warnings on flooding as the Chao Praya river has been overflowing during high tides, with water waist-deep in some neighbourhoods. Residents in Bangkok and Samut Prakan who live along the river are being advised to watch the rising water level.

The high tides will reach 1.31 metres above sea level at 11:26am, and 1.20 metres above sea level at 7:32pm, according to the Bangkok Metropolitan Association. During yesterday’s high tide, the Chao Phraya River overflowed its banks. Communities that don’t have levees or embankments in Bangkok, Samut Prakan and Nonthaburi have been experiencing severe flooding.

As of 7am this morning, the floodgates in Sai Mai, Min Buri and Lat Krabang have held out the water for 24 hours. The flooding has been affecting the area since yesterday, and is expected to continue throughout the week. No death or injuries have been reported, but it has caused serious traffic congestion in the area. Governor of Bangkok Aswin Kwanmuang reported that a defensive wall has been built along the river using 10,000 sandbags to keep the water out.

The flooding situation can be monitored through https://dds.bangkok.go.th/.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World