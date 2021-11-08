Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide

Bangkok residents who live near the Chao Phraya river are being warned to watch out for rising water levels after the river overflowed in areas in Bangkok and the neighbouring province Samut Prakan. The water is expected to rise this evening and tomorrow morning.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang visited a road in Samphanthawong district today where there was heavy flooding and ordered the Department of Drainage and Sewerage to drain flood water from the area. He says the water was above the footpath level and started to flow into homes.

High tide hit 2.67 metres at 9:55am this morning and flooding was reported in Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Bang Khunthian and Nong Chok districts. Another high tide is expected at 6:57pm today.

The Thai government’s PR department says the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has assigned relevant authorities to handle the situation.

SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post