Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools | The Thaiger

Bangkok authorities aim to remove sugary soft drinks from schools
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says it’s working to make all Bangkok schools soda-free (sugary drinks).
The Nation reports that the BMA’s Permanent Secretary is consulting with municipal and district offices in an effort to improve the health of the city’s school children and protect them from the risk of diabetes from drinking too many sugar-packed juices and drinks.
“According to a study by Chulalongkorn Hospital’s paediatric endocrinology clinic, the proportion of type-2 diabetes (T2D) in youth aged 10 to 19 has increased from 13% between 2002 to 2007 to 27% between 2008 to 2019.”
“The BMA is therefore cooperating with schools in Bangkok areas to stop the selling of soda and soft drinks in school cafeterias, as well as organise healthy lunch menus and promote exercise among students to reduce overweight and health-related problems.”
The plan is for staff from the municipal offices to work with teachers to check what’s being sold to children from local food stalls and ensure it’s safe and healthy.
“We have also drawn up the anti-obesity and malnutrition guidelines to be distributed to schools and 68 public health service centres in Bangkok to promote public awareness and healthy habits among children as well as adults.”
“This initiative is a part of BMA’s campaign to promote children’s and adolescents’ quality of life under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Skull and other human remains found near Bangkok construction site
PHOTO: Sanook
A Bangkok labourer has discovered human remains in a forest behind the construction site where he works, south of the main city in Bang Na. Thai Residents reports that the man was on a day off and on his way to go fishing in a swamp in the forest when he came across the skull. Running back to the construction site, he told his colleagues about his grisly discovery and the police were called.
The police, accompanied by rescue workers and doctors from Chulalongkorn Hospital, arrived shortly after to inspect the area. They discovered other skeletal human remains in the same area where the skull was found, about 20 metres into the forest, although it has not yet been confirmed if all remains are the same person.
Officers also found a T-shirt and shorts with some of the body parts, along with a wallet, which contained an ATM card and ID card belong to a 36 year old man. The investigation is continuing.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Suvarnabhumi authorities passing the blame for long queues yesterday
PHOTO: Immigration Police
A post about long waits and airport queues at Suvarnabhumi yesterday has sparked an immediate response from an immigration spokesperson today. Hundreds of people were queued up for hours in the departure areas, as they waited to be processed after checking in.
The spokesman responded to reporters after claims on the Facebook page JS 100 Traffic Radio that there were “terrible queues” at Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday morning.
But Pol Col Cherngron Rimphadee placed the blame on Airports of Thailand who contract the body scan and hand luggage security check systems on the western side of the second floor section of the airport.
He told Thai Rath that downstairs at immigration “everything was running normally”.
Immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang had told immigration that during peak traffic hours all booths were to be staffed.
“And that is exactly what was happening at immigration”.
The spokesperson placed the blame for the queues firmly in the court of the Airports of Thailand PLC who say the problem was the responsibility of AoT who wee checking carry-on luggage and body scanning between check-in and the immigration areas.
He said that immigration did what they could to alleviate the situation that received many complaints yesterday. He said that passengers on many flights were being processed at the same time.
SOURCE: Thai Rath | Bangkok Post
Thailand’s Pulse Clinic now opens in Hong Kong
PHOTO: Jonathan Wong
Today is World Aids Day. Whilst the treatments and social acceptance of HIV and AIDS has come a long way since those scary days in the early 80s, stigmas remain, particularly in Asia. The Thaiger would like to commemorate the day by featuring a story about local Thai hero Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim who has made knowledge about HIV/AIDS more available and modern treatments accessible in the Land of Smiles. And now Malaysia and Hong Kong as well.
Discrimination against sexual minorities remains rife in Asian health care. An encounter at a hospital in Thailand five years ago prompted Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim to open a venue where LGBT community members are treated sensitively and, importantly, can access health care without discrimination, easily, and with the knowledge they’ll be treated with the same respect as other hospital patient would expect.
An encounter with unprotected sex five years ago, found Deyn visiting a Bangkok hospital to get an emergency anti-HIV drug known as PEP, post-exposure prophylaxis. This antiretroviral medication significantly reduces, but doesn’t eliminate, the chance of contracting the HIV, if taken within 72 hours of the sexual encounter. But the reaction from an attending nurse was a shock.
“Are you gay? How can you behave like that?” “Why are you gay?”
Deyn eventually received the PEP medication but not after being made to feel unwelcome and stigmatised.
The incident spurred him to open the Pulse Clinic in Bangkok in 2015.
“When we opened in Bangkok, it was like customers were coming to my family’s house and we treated them that way, like you would a friend or a relative.”
The first clinic in Thailand was a totally family affair. Deyn’s mother was a nurse, his gay brother worked in reception, and his father in security.
In the first year the first Bangkok Pulse Clinic served 9,000 patients. Now there are three other Pulse Clinics in Thailand, another in Bangkok, one in Phuket, and another opening up in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as well as the new clinic in Hong Kong. (Story continues below…)
PHOTO: Local Thai hero Dr Deyn Natthakhet Yaemim, owner of Pulse Clinics
PEP and PrEP
PEP stands for post-exposure prophylaxis. It means taking antiretroviral medicines (ART) after being potentially exposed to HIV to prevent becoming infected. PEP must be started within 72 hours after a recent possible exposure to HIV, but the sooner you start PEP, the better. Every hour counts. If you’re prescribed PEP, you’ll need to take it once or twice daily for 28 days. PEP is effective in preventing HIV when administered correctly, but not 100%.
PrEP, on the other hand, (Pre-exposure prophylaxis) is when people at very high risk for HIV take HIV medicines daily to lower their chances of getting infected. A combination of two HIV medicines (tenofovir and emtricitabine), sold under the name Truvada® (pronounced tru vá duh), is approved for daily use as PrEP to help prevent an HIV-negative person from getting HIV from a sexual or injection-drug-using partner who’s positive. Studies have shown that PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV if it is used as prescribed. PrEP is much less effective when it is not taken consistently. www.cdc.gov
The recently opened Hong Kong outpost of the Pulse Clinic is in Central, where Deyn and staff welcome patients from the local LGBT community. But stigma against HIV still exists in Hong Kong forcing many Hongkongers living with HIV to go Thailand for treatment in the past.
“If they are HIV positive, they’d do treatment there as well because they feared their partner or anybody knowing about their status, and they didn’t want to be registered in the government health care system there so they came to Bangkok.”
Now Hongkongers can visit the clinic in Central, for sexual health services, STD screenings, HIV prevention and treatment strategies, and more. Importantly, confidentiality is assured.
HIV patients remain among the most unfairly demonised groups due to long-held, and mostly incorrect, misunderstandings about the virus. This, despite many medical advances including antiretroviral drugs that make patients highly unlikely to infect others.
While condoms remains the most popular barrier against HIV infection, Prep is also effective. PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) is 99% effective at stopping the transmission of HIV through sex without condoms. Deyn cites partner studies (in which one is HIV positive, the other HIV negative) having almost “zero chance” of cross infection on this drug regimen.
“The protection would be 99% so it’s even better than a condom. However, PrEP only prevents you from HIV, not other sexually transmitted diseases, so it is recommended you still use a condom.”
A landmark study published in The Lancet in 2019 that tracked about 1,000 male couples across Europe for eight years (HIV positive gay men and their HIV negative partners) and found, thanks to antiretroviral drugs, there was no chance the HIV positive individual could infect the other, even though many participants reported having unprotected sex during that period.
SOURCE: South China Morning Post
