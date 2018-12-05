Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations | The Thaiger

Phuket
Bangkok #2, Phuket #11 – World’s most popular destinations
“Phuket rank 11th with about 11.9 million tourist arrivals this year, higher than last year’s 11.6 million arrivals making it Thailand’s most important economy outside Bangkok.”
Bangkok has come in second place in the list of the world’s top cities for tourism. The list has been compiled by Euromonitor International. Their Top 100 City Destinations 2018 report has just been released.
Once again, Hong Kong tops the poll with close to 30 million tourists expected to travel to the city before the end of this year, more than half of them from the Chinese mainland.
According to the UK-based market research company, Bangkok holds on to its #2 ranking after Hong Kong, with close to 24 million visitors expected this year.
The report said that global air traffic has been rising steadily for years and 2018 was another year of big growth in the industry.
Asia continues to be the biggest player in the rankings with 41 of the top 100 cities being in the Asian region. Other Asian cities figuring in the top 10 include Singapore, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Shenzhen.
You can download a copy of the full report HERE.
“Plastic, the Material that Binds the Planet” – Talk in Phuket
Join us for a deep dive talk on plastic pollution and some of the global activities underway to slow the flow of pollution to our waters. Speaker, Doug Woodring, was recently awarded the Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy from Prince Albert of Monaco for his work on this topic, and he is a leading global thought leader in this space.
He is a UN Climate Hero, Google Earth Hero, and was picked as one of the top 50 Watermen of the World for his contribution to water sports and the environment. Come learn what your brand and business can do to become engaged, and proud to be part of the cause of de-plasticising our communities.
Introduction: Plastic is an amazing material for so many reasons and uses, but the reasons of why it is so popular, durable and easy to use, are the exact reasons why it is also creating one of the most complex problems in the environment today – because it does not go away.
Our collective challenge today, with the ocean as the recipient, is to find methods, programs, techniques, and engaged community involvement in recovering this resource in its “afterlife”, so that it goes back into the circular economy, and does not become waste.
With all of the different versions of materials, melting points, light weights, and durability, it is hard to collect, clean and make value from today. The ocean ecosystem is under stress in many ways, with over 1,200 species of marine animals and birds now proven to have impacts from plastic. On land, our communities suffer from health, water quality, tourism, lack of pride, fishing and agriculture when plastic pollution is present.
The event is part of the Bangkok Ocean In Motion Film Festival, held from December 12-15 in both Phuket and Bangkok.
The speaking event is made possible thanks to Le Meridien Phuket, and the sponsors at the Tourism Authority of Thailand, UN Environment, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Hilton Sukhumvit. Further support has also come from Sustainable Brands Bangkok, Phuket Hotel Association, Cafe Del Mar and Chang Chui.
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
One of Greater Phuket’s real estate and hotel market’s that has a decided buzz of late is the area up over the Sarasin bridge in Phang Nga.
In Natai, the entry of the Baba Beach Club and nearby Akyra is creating renewed visibility for the broad West Coast stretch of white sand beach.
Two upscale hotels are in the development phase in the vicinity, with one being flagged to an international hotel operator.
Up at the 1,000 plus rai Thai Muang mega-project, movement is once again underway, as is a nearby massive Japanese-led mixed-use project including a golf course.
Land values are currently running amuck in the Koh Kloi area where the AOT (Airports of Thailand) has reportedly acquired land for an upcoming Phang Nga airport which will provide Phuket with a second gateway alternative.
Premium land transactions are taking place, with the most notable being the recent trade of the former oceanfront site in Bodan that was to be at various stages first a Raffles and later a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
Looking at Phuket’s light-rail initiative, one knock-on effect will be the eventual linkage between the island and larger connection to a broader rail terminus in Koh Kloi. This will likely spur real estate speculators to acquire peripheral locations.
As Phang Nga’s West Coast four land highway expansion moves forward to Khao Lak and beyond, Phuket’s Northern neighbor is seeing a renewed push in its tourism, property and infrastructure.
Many fish caught at Nai Harn Beach – normal phenomenon
Lots of Torpedo Scads have being caught at Nai Harn this week is a normal phenomenon, which happens twice in a year.
About 10 local Kata fishermen caught ‘Torpedo Scads’ (Hardtail scad, Finny scad, Finletted mackerel scad, Cordyla scad), about 3,000 – 4,000 on Sunday night. Many people were worried that this was abnormal or a portent of disaster.
Suchart Sangjan, the director of Andaman Sea Fisheries Research and Development Centre Phuket says, “This was a normal phenomenon.”
“These fish are caught in Phuket and Phang Nga. They are mostly caught during two season, which are in March to May and October to December. Two years ago this phenomenon happened in Patong.”
“This is not a sign of any disaster as some people believe but it is a completely normal phenomenon.”
