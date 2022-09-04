Connect with us

Thailand

Australian man kills 2 teens in Songkhla crash, another seriously injured

Published

 on 

Photo by Amarin TV.

An Australian man has hit and killed two teenage girls on a motorcycle with his car in the southern province of Songkhla, Thai media reported on Friday. Another teenage girl who was also on the motorcycle was seriously injured in the accident.

The tragic accident happened on a road in front of a Royal Navy Shooting Range, and officers found the three girls lying unconscious on the road. The two girls who died were 16 year old Pitchapa, and 16 year old Anusara. Another 16 year old girl in the group was seriously injured.

The news outlet Amarin TV reported that the Australian driver and his wife, as well as another female passenger in their car, were all in tears after the accident. The wife told reporters that her husband had made a U-turn after checking both sides, when he hit the motorcycle that came fast.

The couple was being questioned by officers and an insurance company official at the police station in Songkhla’s main city district. The SUV was parked outside with the right side of the front fender and bonnet dented. There were blood stains on the car, and the right rear mirror was also damaged.

The commander of Songkhla provincial police presided over a funeral yesterday for the two girls who were killed.

SOURCE: Amarin TV

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Trending