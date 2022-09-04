Thailand
Australian man kills 2 teens in Songkhla crash, another seriously injured
An Australian man has hit and killed two teenage girls on a motorcycle with his car in the southern province of Songkhla, Thai media reported on Friday. Another teenage girl who was also on the motorcycle was seriously injured in the accident.
The tragic accident happened on a road in front of a Royal Navy Shooting Range, and officers found the three girls lying unconscious on the road. The two girls who died were 16 year old Pitchapa, and 16 year old Anusara. Another 16 year old girl in the group was seriously injured.
The news outlet Amarin TV reported that the Australian driver and his wife, as well as another female passenger in their car, were all in tears after the accident. The wife told reporters that her husband had made a U-turn after checking both sides, when he hit the motorcycle that came fast.
The couple was being questioned by officers and an insurance company official at the police station in Songkhla’s main city district. The SUV was parked outside with the right side of the front fender and bonnet dented. There were blood stains on the car, and the right rear mirror was also damaged.
The commander of Songkhla provincial police presided over a funeral yesterday for the two girls who were killed.
SOURCE: Amarin TV
