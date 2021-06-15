Thailand
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
After being on the run for 6 months, an Australian man who allegedly sexually assaulted Burmese children in the Tak’s Mae Sot district near the Myanmar border was arrested.
A warrant had been issued for Adam James Fox back in December of last year after he failed to show up to court. Adam had been arrested in March of last year on charges of child sex abuse and was granted bail by the Court of Appeal. Adam is also facing deportation as his visa is expired.
Adam even admitted to skipping his trial in a video he posted on his YouTube channel where he talked about a piece of evidence that going to be used against him – a video of him with a boy masturbating in the background. Adam claimed he did not know what was going on behind him.
Adam made multiple attempts to argue his innocence through social media accounts, hashtags and even a website, all under “Mae Sot Aussie Truth,” with numerous posts insinuating that the child sex abuse charges were a setup. He also used his platforms to bash a Syndey Morning Herald reporter who wrote an investigative story on the case. Adam even posted an audio recording of himself and the reporter in an effort to diminish the credibility of the report.
Deputy superintendent of the Tak Immigration Office Suchart Penphu told CNA reporters that the court marshal had been following the case over the past 6 months. He says Adam was found residing at a new house in the border town on June 2. Police searched the home and confiscated methamphetamine and an Australian passport under the name “Guy Christopher Meymouth” as well as a number of mobile phones and computer devices.
When Adam was first arrested back in March of last year, 2 Burmese boys were at his home when police arrived and 5 other children were at an apartment he rented for them. Mae Sot police officer Teerawat Moopayak says Adam would financially support poor migrant children, providing them with food, accommodation and money for school.
“They didn’t think he had done anything wrong.”
SOURCE: CNA
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Yala enters lockdown today
Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals
Thai amulets come to blockchain, blessed by grandmaster of spells and charms
Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Bangkok elderly can register for vaccine
“Bubble and seal” method to contain outbreaks at factories, keep business afloat
Good Morning Thailand | Samui quiet/flights/reopening, Thailand’s botched vaccine roll out
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Medical examiners investigate death of woman who died after Covid-19 vaccination
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Songkhla2 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Village need rain? Have you considered a giant penis?