Connect with us

Thailand

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

After being on the run for 6 months, an Australian man who allegedly sexually assaulted Burmese children in the Tak’s Mae Sot district near the Myanmar border was arrested.

A warrant had been issued for Adam James Fox back in December of last year after he failed to show up to court. Adam had been arrested in March of last year on charges of child sex abuse and was granted bail by the Court of Appeal. Adam is also facing deportation as his visa is expired.

Adam even admitted to skipping his trial in a video he posted on his YouTube channel where he talked about a piece of evidence that going to be used against him – a video of him with a boy masturbating in the background. Adam claimed he did not know what was going on behind him.

Adam made multiple attempts to argue his innocence through social media accounts, hashtags and even a website, all under “Mae Sot Aussie Truth,” with numerous posts insinuating that the child sex abuse charges were a setup. He also used his platforms to bash a Syndey Morning Herald reporter who wrote an investigative story on the case. Adam even posted an audio recording of himself and the reporter in an effort to diminish the credibility of the report.

Deputy superintendent of the Tak Immigration Office Suchart Penphu told CNA reporters that the court marshal had been following the case over the past 6 months. He says Adam was found residing at a new house in the border town on June 2. Police searched the home and confiscated methamphetamine and an Australian passport under the name “Guy Christopher Meymouth” as well as a number of mobile phones and computer devices.

When Adam was first arrested back in March of last year, 2 Burmese boys were at his home when police arrived and 5 other children were at an apartment he rented for them. Mae Sot police officer Teerawat Moopayak says Adam would financially support poor migrant children, providing them with food, accommodation and money for school.

“They didn’t think he had done anything wrong.”

SOURCE: CNA

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
Best of3 mins ago

10 best fruits and vegetables in Thailand
Thailand3 mins ago

3 dead in 3 truck crash in Surat Thani

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Thailand38 mins ago

Bangkok Post and Fazwaz join together to galvanise property listings platform
Bangkok1 hour ago

CCSA has yet to begin talks on lifting alcohol ban at Bangkok restaurants
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Yala enters lockdown today
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai police say they’ve gathered “strong evidence” on transnational drug trade
Phuket2 hours ago

Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea
Thailand3 hours ago

More than 100 cats rescued from owner
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: Cumulative case count exceeds 200,000; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai amulets come to blockchain, blessed by grandmaster of spells and charms
Thailand4 hours ago

Dogs from Thailand and more than 100 countries banned from US due to risk of rabies
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Bangkok elderly can register for vaccine
Thailand5 hours ago

“Bubble and seal” method to contain outbreaks at factories, keep business afloat
Thailand5 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Samui quiet/flights/reopening, Thailand’s botched vaccine roll out
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending