Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell | The Thaiger

Thailand
Aussie couple blame a dodgy pad thai in Thailand for two years of hell
A couple from Perth in Western Australia are blaming a plate of Pad Thai has put them through two years of hell. (The link between the pad thai, though implicated by the couple, and their illness was never fully explained)
Stacey Barnes and Ryan Prigg from Perth, along with their two children, visited Thailand for a holiday in 2017. Once back in Perth they both began to feel unwell, drained of energy and struggling to even get out of bed.
“Every day was a struggle from the get go. I had no memory I couldn’t recall anything. I was in a constant state of fogginess,” according to Stacey.
Doctors tried to establish what was wrong with them, and following repeated visits, tests eventually revealed that they had contracted Dientamoeba Fragilis, a dangerous parasite, which they say was caught from the Pad Thai dish they had eaten at a food court in Thailand (location not revealed).
Dientamoeba fragilis is a species of single-celled excavates found in the gastrointestinal tract of some humans, pigs and gorillas. It causes gastrointestinal upset in some people, but not in others. It is an important cause of travellers diarrhoea, chronic diarrhoea, fatigue and, in children, failure to thrive.
Dientamoeba Fragilis can cause ongoing health issues such as diarrhoea, loss of appetite, nausea and in extreme cases, chronic fatigue. A 4 week course of antibiotics was the eventual cure after almost two years of doctors, poor health and false diagnosis.
Ryan, on a Channel 7 TV special, vowed never to return to Thailand, saying the experience had put them through the worst two years of their lives.
“I won’t go back, yeah life changing, I won’t go back, ever”.
Stacey also revealed how their ill health meant they were mostly incapacitated and unable to work.
“Losing our online business, my passion, really was hard, mentally physically, emotionally and financially! It’s made the last year and a half of my life, one of the hardest times of my life.”
SOURCE: PerthNow
Business
Post-election uncertainties see World Bank downgrade GDP further
Private investment and household consumption continued to grow close to their three-year high, helped by low inflation, increasing employment and rising recurrent fiscal spending. At the same time, public investment weakened as the implementation of “megaprojects” slowed due to election-related delays.
As a result, the economy’s pace of expansion slowed to 2.8% in the first quarter of 2019, falling below 3% for the first time since mid 2015.
The World Bank projects growth to gradually increase from the expected 3.5% in 2019 to 3.6 and 3.7 in 2020 and 2021, assuming private consumption can be sustained and public investment accelerates.
“Policy continuity and the implementation of planned public infrastructure projects in the Eastern Economic Corridor will be of vital importance to sustain growth,” said Birgit Hansl, World Bank country manager for Thailand.
“Increased regional integration and making better use of Thailand’s strategic location could support trade in goods and services.”
Prolonged political uncertainty is a key risk for Thailand’s economic outlook. Lingering doubts about the cohesiveness of the newly established 19-party coalition government could adversely impact investor and consumer confidence and contribute to a further delay in the timely implementation of large infrastructure projects.
Today, 82% of Thai adults have a formal bank account and the gender gap is small. However, the report finds that challenges remain in the quality of digital financial services, as well as in access to broadband services.
“Expansion of digital services to the underserved would bring about new economic opportunities and support a reduction of inequality as envisaged in Thailand’s national strategy,” said Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, World Bank senior economist for Thailand.
“As fintech activities continue to grow in Thailand, inter-governmental collaboration and building a supportive environment for a sound fintech ecosystem would be important.”
Kiatipong Ariyapruchya, World Bank senior economist for Thailand
ORIGINAL SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thai parliament addresses low prices for farm produce
PHOTO: Low prices for produce, from coconuts to rice, roller to oil palm
The new parliament has considered urgent motions on the low prices of farm goods and resolved to set up a 39 member extraordinary House committee to look into the the matter. The new Thai House of Representatives has deliberated 11 urgent motions lodged on the issue of low prices of farm goods.
Government and opposition MPs debated the low prices of rice, rubber, oil palm, longan, maize, coconut, sugarcane, onion and garlic as well as marine products.
The MPs pointed out various factors that reduce prices, including inadequate water, the high costs of production, the lowering of the prices by Chinese traders who have bought up large volumes of farm products and reducing the bargaining power of farmers and imports of unlimited volumes of farm goods.
The House of Representatives resolved to set up the extraordinary House committee to look into the problems and propose concrete solutions. The MPs called on the government to bring the Chinese traders under control.
The extraordinary House committee has 39 members, consisting of 20 government MPs and 19 opposition MPs and has been given a 60-days timeframe to work on the issue.
SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand
Thai Life
Thai school lunch program must be investigated – PM
The Thai PM has ordered the Education and Interior minister to fully investigate the free lunch program for kindergarten and primary school children after allegations of corruption have re-surfaced at some schools.
Deputy government spokesman Lt-Gen Werachon Sukondhapatipak says that the PM has received a report from the National Anti-Corruption Commission about alleged corruption concerning the program in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima. He said the PM places importance on the quality of the food provided to school children because he regards the students as the future of the country.
As an example of the corruption, Lt-Gen Werachon said some schools are providing free lunches for all the students, despite the fact that free lunch is meant only for kindergarten and primary students.
Thai PBS report that in some cases the school management spent only part of the school lunch budget and could not explain where the rest of the money had gone.
Read just one of The Thaiger stories about Thai school lunches HERE.
Widespread corruption in the student free lunch program was exposed last year, leading to an investigation by the NACC and a cleanup of the malpractice. Alleged corruption re-emerged recently at some schools in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, with video clips showing meatless and vegetable pieces in soup being posted on social media.
One director of a municipal school in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ms. Amporn Dankongrak, was abruptly transferred after she posted a text message, complaining of low quality lunches at the school, on her Facebook page.
It was reported that a 37 million baht fund has been allocated for the free lunch programs at 10 municipal schools in Nakhon Si Thammarat for this fiscal year. Each school is empowered to call bids from private caterers to provide the free lunches for its students.
Thai school lunches are often in the news for all the wrong reasons.
ORIGINAL SOURCE: Thai PBS
