Thailand
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
Ask The Thais” is a new segment on The Thaiger where we ask some of our Thai staff to explain some of the unusual and sometimes inexplicable little nuances of Thai culture. You have a question?
Send it in and we’ll get our MUCH BETTER LOOKING Thai staff to explain, from a Thai youth perspective, some of their culture and what they really think. Send us your questions below.
YouTube link to the Australian Transport Accident Commission video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z2mf8DtWWd8
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
111 people arrested at Koh Pha Ngan party for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions
Police raided a party in Koh Pha Ngan and arrested 111 on charges of violating Covid-19 disease control measures under the Emergency Decree. Immigration police and tourist police raided the event at Three Sixty Bar, a venue on a hilltop near Mae Haad Beach on the island known for its 360 degree view.
Out of the 111 people arrested, 89 are foreigners and 20 are Thais. Police say 2 other people admitted to organising the party and were charged with colluding in operating an entertainment venue without permission. All 111 people were taken to the police station for legal action.
According to chief of Surat Thani immigration, police heard about party tickets being sold online. The bar wasn’t exactly discrete about hosting an event. Various posts were made on Facebook advertising the “360 Blast & Addict Party” with DJs on 2 dance floors, a music line up until 2am and a “Crazy Market” with clothes, jewelry and food.
Surat Thani Governor also says strict legal action will be taken against the partygoers and breaches of Covid-19 restrictions will not be tolerated.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post | PR Surat
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
A trailer truck has driven into an accident scene, crashing into 9 vehicles and critically injuring a police officer who was directing traffic in Surat Thani’s main city district. Luckily rescue workers and another police officer were able to jump out of the way before the truck ploughed through the accident scene and into a roadside tyre shop.
2 people are still being treated for minor injuries. Police officers were directing traffic around the accident scene, but the trailer truck with a load gypsum drove through, crashing into 7 motorcycles and 2 pickup trucks. A police officer directing traffic was rushed to the hospital with serious head injuries. A lottery vendor was also injured and sent to the hospital.
The 26 year old driver says he had a problem with the brakes.
After several consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, Chon Buri, which includes Pattaya, might soon be removed from the government’s list of “red zones” for high risk of Covid-19. Once lockdown restrictions are eased, the coastal province is expected to have an influx of domestic tourists.
The province has been under strict disease control measures and is classified as one of the 5 coastal province with the highest risk under maximum control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Local businesses have been lobbying the government to loosen restrictions and allow non-essential businesses to reopen. Massage and spa workers gathered yesterday, calling on the governor to allow their businesses to reopen. The President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapte also called for restrictions to be lifted, saying most hotels have had to shut down due to the pandemic, and other businesses face serious liquidity problems.
Chon Buri has gone 5 consecutive days without a new Covid-19 transmission.
Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, may also be removed from the restricted list. The CCSA will meet tomorrow and will look into changing the classifications from red to orange.
18 provinces in Thailand’s north and northeast are being hit by a wave of smoke and air pollution as the burning season kicks in for the country’s agricultural sector.
The next 2 months are the peak of the burning off season for agricultural waste as farmers prepare their land for the next crops and use the fires to aid the harvest of some of their crops, like sugarcane.
The levels of PM 25 micron particulate, a measure of the smoke and haze, has been at “unhealthy” levels in Chiang Rai, Phrae, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Tak, Phetchabun, Phayao, Nan, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Saraburi, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Nakhon Ratchasima.
The Pollution Control Department are now openly admitting that the major cause of the seasonal smoke around much of Thailand is from open burning by farmers who are preparing their land.
The levels of haze and smog in the affected provinces is categorised as “unhealthy” by the IQair.com website
The firms.modaps website, the NASA satellite fire tracking service, shows the number of fires currently alight around Thailand and the concentrations in the north and north east of the country.
Late night diners rejoice. Your option to eat all that great Thai food around the country looks to be back on the table as the government is considering lifting some of the current restrictions on dining and business operating hours.
Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has announced that they’re likely to lift restrictions on dining, currently set at 9pm, by the end of this week.
The Thai Restaurant Association have been lobbying hard for an extension of the opening times for in-restaurant dining times to at least 11pm.
The CCSA will gather on Friday to assess the current Covid-19 situation and decide if the extension is viable at this time. But the Public Health Minister maintained that alcohol will still be prohibited and other precautions like hand-sanitisers at entry points and social distancing will still need to be strictly applied.
Today has seen another day of high numbers of new Covid-19 infections with another 819 cases reported along with 1 new death.
There are now 4,335 active Covid-19 cases but many of the patients remain asymptomatic and are taken to state quarantine for a 14 day stay.
More than 700 of the new 819 cases were detected in tracking and tracing in Samut Sakhon. Most of the cases involve migrants, many who work in the local seafood processing factories.
The CCSA says the high numbers detected in the province were expected and will probably continue as the results come in from the pro-active testing in the province. The CCSA says there is no need for anyone to be alarmed about the large numbers emerging from testing in the area.
A 56 year old Thai man in Samut Sakhon also died in the past 24 hours as a result of his Covid-19 infection.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Bangkok Airways to resume 2 domestic flights
Bangkok Airways will resume Bangkok-Trat and Bangkok-Sukothai roundtrip flights on Monday after being suspended for 3 weeks due to Covid-19. Some flights will remain suspended until March 27.
Starting on Monday, Bangkok Airways will offer roundtrip flights for 7 destinations:
- Bangkok – Samui
- Bangkok – Phuket
- Bangkok – Krabi
- Bangkok – Lampang
- Bangkok – Chiang Mai
- Bangkok – Trat route
- Bangkok – Sukhothai
Flights from Phuket to Hat Yai, U-Tapao and Samui flights will remain suspended until March 27.
Operating hours at some airports are changed due to the Covid-19 restrictions…
- Samui Airport: 9am to 7:30pm
- Sukhothai Airport: 6am to 8pm
- Trat Airport: 8am to 5pm
The ticketing office on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Headquarters) remains temporarily closed until February 28.
The Bangkok Airways passenger lounges and service kiosks are all available airports.
Passengers can still reach Bangkok Airways via its Call Centre 1771 and +662 270 6699 from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm. Email: Reservation@bangkokair.com, and PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.
SOURCE: TAT
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Ask The Thais | Road deaths, dating foreigners, and is ‘farang’ racist?
111 people arrested at Koh Pha Ngan party for allegedly violating Covid-19 restrictions
Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the “okay” to reopen
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Bangkok Airways to resume 2 domestic flights
House votes to remove kratom from Thailand’s narcotics list
Hotels and restaurants raided, 50 arrested for allegedly cheating “We Travel Together” subsidy scheme
27 migrants allegedly disguised as monks arrested on illegal entry charges, Bangkok abbot under investigation
Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours
Covid-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 in the UK, government mulls quarantine for travellers
CCSA Update: 819 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mass Covid-19 immunisation in poor countries could take until 2024
Truck driver crashes into accident scene, severely injuring police officer
Chon Buri could be removed from “red zone” list, tourists expected to flock to Pattaya
CCSA mulls the easing of Covid-19 restrictions
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
US Ambassador to Thailand quits after Biden inaugurated
13 Bangkok businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow
Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year
Pattaya hotels take food to the streets in bid to survive
Famous Thai actor tests positive for Covid-19
Air pollution in Bangkok expected to get worse due to “cold spell”
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
US President Biden reverses Trump’s policies on first day of presidency
Government is to allow people to use “legal” parts of cannabis in business
50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Thailand in early February, more ahead
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
Banned politician says government silencing him by invoking Lese Majeste law
Phuket police confirm speed limit of bypass road after locals complain
CCSA Update: 142 new Covid-19 infections
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 day ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Crime3 days ago
2 shot dead at Phuket Bus Terminal Saturday night
- Business3 days ago
34.7% of Thai tourist businesses closed down
- Crime3 days ago
29 arrested in Pattaya for smoking shisha above Indian restaurant
- Central Thailand3 days ago
50,000 to be tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon, 198 new infections reported in Thailand today
- Bangkok3 days ago
State Railway of Thailand furloughs 57 locals trains from Tuesday
- Bangkok3 days ago
Phuket lifts mandatory quarantine restrictions for ‘high risk’ arrivals. But were they ever applied?
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Stop the burn – Thai Governors told to stop farmers burning off agricultural waste