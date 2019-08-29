Connect with us

Thailand

All cigarettes in Thailand sold in drab packaging starting September 12

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

All cigarettes in Thailand sold in drab packaging starting September 12 | The Thaiger

Noting that tobacco companies have started complying with Thailand’s Standardised Packaging Regulation two weeks ahead of the required deadline, the Southeast Asia Tobacco Control Alliance is commending Thailand being the first country in the ASEAN Region and Asia to usher in standardised tobacco packaging.

Starting September 12, 2019 with a 90 day full phase-out of old cigarette stocks by December 12, 2019, all cigarettes in Thailand must be sold in drab brown-coloured packs with cigarette brand names printed in a standardised font type, size, colour, and location, without brand colours or logos.

The new standardised packaging complements Thailand’s pictorial health warnings, which occupy the upper 85% of the front and back panels of packs, currently the largest in ASEAN.

“We congratulate the Thai government for this important public health milestone and urge the Ministry of Public Health to strictly monitor compliance and impose penalties on tobacco companies that do not abide by the new law,” said Dr. Ulysses Dorotheo, Executive Director of SEATCA.

Standardised packaging reduces the attractiveness of tobacco products, eliminates tobacco packaging as a form of advertising, and increases the noticeability and effectiveness of pictorial health warnings. More importantly, this also reduces youth initiation to tobacco use by restricting the tobacco industry’s ability to market to young people, encourages quitting among current tobacco users, and helps prevent ex-users from relapsing.

Thailand joins 15 other countries that already require standardised tobacco packaging, namely Australia, France, the United Kingdom, Norway, Ireland, Hungary, New Zealand, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Canada, Uruguay, Slovenia, Belgium, and Israel. At least 13 other countries are in varying stages of introducing standardized packaging laws.

Singapore will be the second ASEAN country to implement this important tobacco control measure. Its Tobacco Regulations 2019 require that all tobacco products (including cigarettes, cigarillos, cigars, beedies, ang hoon and other roll-your-own tobacco products) must fully comply with standardised packaging starting July 1,2020.

“Implementing this life-saving measure contained in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, Singapore and Thailand have blazed a path that neighbouring ASEAN countries must follow,” said Dorotheo.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

North East

Podul plods towards Vietnam’s coast and will bring rain to northern Thailand over weekend

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

Podul plods towards Vietnam’s coast and will bring rain to northern Thailand over weekend | The Thaiger

Tropical storm Podul is still moving towards Việt Nam with the eye of the storm sitting to the south-west under China’s Hainan island, in the north of the South China Sea this afternoon. It is slowly moving westward towards Vietnam’s northern central coast.

Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister says the storm will cross the coast tomorrow and cross the country into Laos during the National Day holidays “so it was necessary for tourists to pay attention to weather forecasts”.

The storm was expected to make landfall on Friday afternoon or night together with a rising tide, causing difficulties for coastal responders.

Nguyễn Xuân Cường, Vietnamese minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, says areas forecast to have heavy rain were the northern mountainous provinces, the Red River Delta, the north-central region and the Central Highlands.

“If heavy rains continued to occur in these areas, it was necessary to prepare for flash floods and landslides.”

Meanwhile in Thailand, cutting through a lot of media brouhaha on Podul, the remnants of the storm, as it weakens, after crossing Vietnam’s coast and moving westwards, is likely bring some rain to parts of the north and the upper parts of north-east Thailand, but nothing beyond heavy rains is forecast.

Meanwhile, there are warnings out for the Andaman coast where moisture and wind are being sucked up from the Indian ocean and may bring rain and strong winds to coastal regions including Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi and southern west-coast beaches over the next three days.

The official warning from the Thai Meteorological Department follows….

Tropical Storm “PODUL”category 3 moved was centered about 300 kilometers of the northeast of Danang, Vietnam or at latitude 17.5 degrees north, longitude 110.8 degrees east having maximum sustained wind of 80 km/hr. At a speed of about 25 km/hr, it is moving westward and expected to make landfall over upper Vietnam by tomorrow (30 August 2019). This storm is forecast to downgrade to tropical depression. More rains likely while torrential rains and strong winds will effect on the Northeast at the first, then the North, the East and the South. People should brace for the severe conditions that may cause flash flood.

Affected areas are as following:

29 August 2019, heavy to very heavy rains…

North: Chaing Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Bueng Kan, Nong Khai, Udon Thani, Nong Bua Lamphu, Nakhon Phanom, Sakon Nakhon, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen, Yasothon, Kalasin, Roi Et, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

August 30-31 2019, heavy to very heavy rains…

North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat and Nakhon Sawan.

East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

1 September 2019, heavy rain…

North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai and Kamphaeng Phet.

Central: Ratchaburi, Kanchanaburi, Uthai Thani, Suphan Buri and Chai Nat.

East: Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

South: Phetchaburi, Ranong, Phangnga and Phuket.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Drug courier crashes off the road in Ayutthaya, police find 160,000 meth pills

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

Drug courier crashes off the road in Ayutthaya, police find 160,000 meth pills | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: ejan.co

A drug runner has been arrested and methamphetamine pills and crystal methamphetamine (ice) seized after his pickup careered off a road in the Bang Pahan district in Ayutthaya this morning.

The incident happened on the north-bound highway Khwan Muang, Ayutthaya, central Thailand, at 8am today.

Emergency responders found a white pickup truck stuck in a roadside ditch. It was raining heavily at the time. There was no one in the vehicle but traces of blood were surrounding the vehicle. Checking the immediate area police found large bags hidden in the grass containing boxes of Chinese tea. Inside the boxes they found 160,000 pills and 5 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

Not far away they found the driver, 38 year old Wutthipong Khwankaew bleeding, with broken leg, who was hiding behind a bush across the other side of the road. He admitted to police that was the driver and confessed to delivering the drugs without providing any more details.

He was take to hospital where he was officially charged with possessing Class 1 drugs with intent to sell. The investigation into the source of the drugs continues.

SOURCE: ejan.co

Drug courier crashes off the road in Ayutthaya, police find 160,000 meth pills | News by The Thaiger Drug courier crashes off the road in Ayutthaya, police find 160,000 meth pills | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Crime

Burmese Koh Tao murder ‘guilty’ conviction upheld by Thai Supreme Court

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

August 29, 2019

By

Burmese Koh Tao murder ‘guilty’ conviction upheld by Thai Supreme Court | The Thaiger

The Thai Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences for two Burmese 26 year old men convicted of murdering two British backpackers on Koh Tao in 2014.

After spending two hours reading the 60 page verdict, the Judge upheld the rulings by two lower courts that found Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo guilty of killing Hannah Witheridge and David Miller on Koh Tao on the night of September 14, 2014.

The bodies of Hannah Witheridge and David Miller were found on a Koh Tao beach in September 2014. Police also claimed that 23 year old Hannah had been raped and bludgeoned to death and 24 year old David suffered blows to his head with a garden hoe.

Burmese migrant bar workers Zaw Lin and Win Zaw Htun (aka. Wai Phyo) were arrested soon after the killing and sentenced to death in December 2015. Supporters, international campaigners, human rights activists, criminologists and the balance of social media commentary say the two were framed and the collection of evidence was bungled.

Today’s ruling marks the end of a long legal battle that pitted the Royal Thai Police force against skeptics who accused the investigators of using sketchy DNA evidence and framed the two suspects as “scapegoats.”

The Supreme Court verdict was read at a court in Nonthaburi where the two men have been incarcerated.

Burmese Koh Tao murder 'guilty' conviction upheld by Thai Supreme Court | News by The Thaiger

Migrant rights Lawyer and campaigner for the two Burmese, Andy Hall, tweeted the verdict as soon as it happened today

In the original 2015 verdict delivered at the Koh Samui Court, Zaw Lin and Wai Phyo, now 26 years old, were convicted on the basis of DNA traces police claim were recovered from the crime scene on Sairee beach and Hannahs’s body.

Although no other physical evidence or testimony linked the pair to the crime, the court noted the two men came into possession of a mobile phone that belonged to one of the victims.

Under Thailand’s legal system, an appeal to a higher court, in this case the Supreme Court, is a new trial, merely a re-examination or re-interpretation of testimonies and evidence submitted in earlier trials.

The two Burmese men are unlikely to actually face execution. Since 2004 there have only been three executions, two in 2009 and one in 2018, all by lethal injection. Clemency appeals may be filed to His Majesty the King but only defendants who plead guilty and “show remorse” would be eligible.

Pending some substantial new evidence coming to light or an unlikely mea culpa from any of the investigating Thai authorities, the Supreme Court’s verdict today is likely the end of the case.

Burmese Koh Tao murder 'guilty' conviction upheld by Thai Supreme Court | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 day ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย
ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล6 days ago

ปังมาก “โมเม ธนัชชา” เล่นลีกญี่ปุ่น ทีมบลูแคท
ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป) | The Thaiger
คลิปข่าว1 week ago

ชาวเน็ตชม วินัยนศ.ญี่ปุ่น ไม่ยอมให้คนไทยขี่จยย.บนฟุตปาธ (คลิป)
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ดาราไทย1 month ago

“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK2 months ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 months ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 months ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก

Trending