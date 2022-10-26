Connect with us

Thailand

9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield

Published

 on 

A nine year old boy was shot dead while working in a cornfield in the north-central province of Phetchabun. The boy’s heartbroken mother revealed he was working to save up for a toy the family could not afford.

A funeral ceremony is being held for the nine year old boy, Chaiyakorn “Seven” Niamklai, at Huay Toom Sutthawas Temple, according to a report by Thairath. The family couldn’t afford the ceremony costs and had to borrow money from their neighbours.

Seven’s mother, 47 year old Thongpiam Niamclai, told the media that her family is poor. The woman said that she and her husband have had jobs in the past but often go long periods without any work.

Thongpiam said Seven wanted a remote-control car toy that cost about 300 baht but she couldn’t afford to buy it for him. Her son asked how long it would take to buy the toy car if he saved 20 baht a day. She informed her child that it would take about 20 days.

Thongpiam said her son went out into the paddy fields and rivers to find crabs which he sold. Then, on Friday, October 22, Seven found work in a cornfield, where he was paid 20 baht for harvesting a bag of corn.

Thongpiam was notified that her child has been killed after a ping-pong bomb he found exploded. The child’s body was sent to a hospital in Pitsanuloak for an autopsy, which revealed the boy had been shot dead by a spring gun and not a ping-pong bomb.

The investigating officer found the spring gun at the scene, which is generally used to trap and kill animals. The officer is still investigating the incident and questioning those who were at the scene to find out what happened.

The heartbroken mother appealed for donations so she can pay back the money she borrowed from her neighbours for the funeral. Those with any money to spare can contact Thongpiam’s relative at 095-578-8574.

According to Sections 43 and 45 of the National Park Act, anyone who set up a spring gun in the national park areas could face a penalty of imprisonment of up to five years, a fine of up to 500,000 baht, or both.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism14 mins ago

Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites
Thailand24 mins ago

9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield
Road deaths50 mins ago

Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash
Sponsored21 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Thailand1 hour ago

Thailand ramps up airport checks for Ebola
Guides1 hour ago

Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
Patong1 hour ago

Temporary field hospital opens after road collapse in Patong
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand | GMT
Thailand17 hours ago

Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok Airports Appeals for More Taxis
South17 hours ago

A rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Pattaya18 hours ago

Pattaya clubs and police deny allegations of bribes
Drugs18 hours ago

Club One Pattaya faces 5 year closure after drug raid
Myanmar18 hours ago

VIDEO: Sex doll consecration ceremony infuriates Buddhism officials in Myanmar
Thailand18 hours ago

Drug dealers use license plate flipper to trick police
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending