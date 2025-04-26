Collapsed Bangkok building death toll rises to 60

Rescue teams in Bangkok have uncovered three more bodies from the rubble of a 30-story building that collapsed last month, bringing the death toll to a devastating 60.

The bodies were found in the fire escape stairwell area of the under-construction State Audit Office (SAO) building in Chatuchak district. Officials fear that more victims may be discovered as search and demolition efforts continue.

The collapse occurred on March 28, triggered by a powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake near Mandalay, Myanmar, which struck while the building was still under construction. Over 100 workers were trapped inside, and while 60 have been confirmed dead, 34 remain missing, with nine others injured. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported that 103 victims in total were affected by the disaster.

Rescue operations have made significant progress in the last week. The rubble has been cleared down to a height of approximately 4.3 metres, reduced from 5.77 metres the previous day, and efforts continue to reach the first floor by the end of this month. However, traffic disruptions have slightly slowed the removal of debris, prompting the BMA to enlist additional support from the military and construction equipment.

Once the rubble is cleared down to the basement level, the next phase of demolition will focus on widening the building’s front and side openings. This will allow for safer and more efficient removal of debris, ensuring that no one else is left trapped inside.

The BMA also extended the deadline for disaster relief applications to Friday, May 2, allowing affected residents who were unable to apply during the Songkran holidays more time to do so. So far, over 39,000 applications for aid have been submitted, with the Chatuchak district seeing the highest number of claims, reported The Nation.

As the search and rescue operations continue, hopes remain that more victims will be recovered, and efforts will focus on providing relief to the families of those affected by this tragic disaster.