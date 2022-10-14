8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand

https://youtu.be/BSL-kY_UTLU

Here are some must-visit and must-do activities, whether it is your first time in Thailand or your 10th! Trying visiting these 8 places or activities to complete the whole Thailand experience. How many of these activities have you experienced? Suggest us some of your favourite activities in the comments section below.

1. Go island hopping in Thailand

There are over 300 islands in Thailand, but you could plan on visiting a few. Start by picking the #1 Thai island on your bucket list, then plan on island hopping from there. If you ask us, one of the most amazing things to do in Thailand is to explore its gorgeous islands. We love just renting a longtail boat for the day and finding our private island.

2. Ride a Tuk Tuk

It’s a necessity and a blast to ride a tuk-tuk in Thailand. Depending on your haggling abilities, they are usually less expensive and more prevalent than cabs. Always agree on a price before participating.

3. Visit the Grand Palace

The most well-known attraction in Bangkok is likely located here. The monarch, his court, the Thai government as a whole, and the Royal Mint all resided at the palace for 150 years. You won’t be dissatisfied with the amount of things to see and do in the area, which covers 218,400 square meters.

A tight dress code is in force at the palace; as a result, you will need to dress in acceptable apparel, or you won’t be able to get inside. Huge walls were erected around the palace and offices in 1782 to create the attraction that it is today.

4. Visit The Damnoen Saduak Floating Market

Thailand has a number of floating marketplaces, but this one is by far the biggest and most well-known. All across the canals, there are boats offering various meals and fruits that travel up and down the canals. You may have a true understanding of how things were many years ago by visiting this market. The tiny wooden stilt homes and narrow canals are guaranteed to provide endless photo possibilities for people who enjoy taking pictures.

5. Get a Sak Yant Tattoo

Purchase a keepsake that will endure forever. Traditional Thai tattoos called “Sak Yant” are applied by monks using metal rods (not a tattoo gun). The monk usually selects what you need protection for, which is what your tattoo will be based on. The tattoos are claimed to be gifted with magical abilities.

One of the most distinctive activities in Thailand is this. If you’d like, you can specify to the monk what you want protection for. With the help of this business, you may acquire a sterile and secure Sak Yant tattoo in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya, and Sukhothai.

6. Watch a Muay Thai fight

Thailand’s national sport, Muay Thai, is something you should check out. Thai boxing, also known as Muay Thai, is a full-contact sport where competitors employ their fists, elbows, knees, and shins. It is often referred to as “the art of eight limbs.”

The finest fights take place in Bangkok, while nearly all large Thai cities have a ring. Lumpinee Stadium is the ideal location in Bangkok to see a Muay Thai match.

7. Visit Thailand’s crazy market

There is no other market in Thailand like the Maeklong Train Market. A train travels by the market. When it arrives, the sellers will begin removing their wares from the tracks and tearing down their awnings, and occasionally the train may pass directly over some of their merchandise. It’s equally amazing to see how quickly the market recovers and resumes operations.

Make sure to confirm the train’s arrival time. The train doesn’t always run on schedule, so be prepared to wait for a while.

8. Take a Trip To The City of Ayutthaya

Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, should be on your Thailand bucket list. The city, which was formerly the capital of Thailand, was established in 1350 when King U Thong moved there to escape a smallpox epidemic.

However, the Burmese army invaded the city in 1767 and virtually completely destroyed it. After the kingdom’s demise, it was never the same. When in the area, it is definitely worthwhile to see the historical park where the city’s remains are maintained.

