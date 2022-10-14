Thailand
8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
Here are some must-visit and must-do activities, whether it is your first time in Thailand or your 10th! Trying visiting these 8 places or activities to complete the whole Thailand experience. How many of these activities have you experienced? Suggest us some of your favourite activities in the comments section below.
1. Go island hopping in Thailand
There are over 300 islands in Thailand, but you could plan on visiting a few. Start by picking the #1 Thai island on your bucket list, then plan on island hopping from there. If you ask us, one of the most amazing things to do in Thailand is to explore its gorgeous islands. We love just renting a longtail boat for the day and finding our private island.
2. Ride a Tuk Tuk
It’s a necessity and a blast to ride a tuk-tuk in Thailand. Depending on your haggling abilities, they are usually less expensive and more prevalent than cabs. Always agree on a price before participating.
3. Visit the Grand Palace
The most well-known attraction in Bangkok is likely located here. The monarch, his court, the Thai government as a whole, and the Royal Mint all resided at the palace for 150 years. You won’t be dissatisfied with the amount of things to see and do in the area, which covers 218,400 square meters.
A tight dress code is in force at the palace; as a result, you will need to dress in acceptable apparel, or you won’t be able to get inside. Huge walls were erected around the palace and offices in 1782 to create the attraction that it is today.
4. Visit The Damnoen Saduak Floating Market
Thailand has a number of floating marketplaces, but this one is by far the biggest and most well-known. All across the canals, there are boats offering various meals and fruits that travel up and down the canals. You may have a true understanding of how things were many years ago by visiting this market. The tiny wooden stilt homes and narrow canals are guaranteed to provide endless photo possibilities for people who enjoy taking pictures.
5. Get a Sak Yant Tattoo
Purchase a keepsake that will endure forever. Traditional Thai tattoos called “Sak Yant” are applied by monks using metal rods (not a tattoo gun). The monk usually selects what you need protection for, which is what your tattoo will be based on. The tattoos are claimed to be gifted with magical abilities.
One of the most distinctive activities in Thailand is this. If you’d like, you can specify to the monk what you want protection for. With the help of this business, you may acquire a sterile and secure Sak Yant tattoo in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya, and Sukhothai.
6. Watch a Muay Thai fight
Thailand’s national sport, Muay Thai, is something you should check out. Thai boxing, also known as Muay Thai, is a full-contact sport where competitors employ their fists, elbows, knees, and shins. It is often referred to as “the art of eight limbs.”
The finest fights take place in Bangkok, while nearly all large Thai cities have a ring. Lumpinee Stadium is the ideal location in Bangkok to see a Muay Thai match.
7. Visit Thailand’s crazy market
There is no other market in Thailand like the Maeklong Train Market. A train travels by the market. When it arrives, the sellers will begin removing their wares from the tracks and tearing down their awnings, and occasionally the train may pass directly over some of their merchandise. It’s equally amazing to see how quickly the market recovers and resumes operations.
Make sure to confirm the train’s arrival time. The train doesn’t always run on schedule, so be prepared to wait for a while.
8. Take a Trip To The City of Ayutthaya
Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, should be on your Thailand bucket list. The city, which was formerly the capital of Thailand, was established in 1350 when King U Thong moved there to escape a smallpox epidemic.
However, the Burmese army invaded the city in 1767 and virtually completely destroyed it. After the kingdom’s demise, it was never the same. When in the area, it is definitely worthwhile to see the historical park where the city’s remains are maintained.
Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
8 Best Things To Do In Thailand | This is Thailand
More students from Thailand enter China
Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism
Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Cyclone to hit Thailand this weekend
Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria
Julian Assange supporters ‘heartened’ by Aussie govt
The redback is coming – China’s monetary subtext for ASEAN summit
Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People1 day ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides4 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides2 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Guides4 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Politics3 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am