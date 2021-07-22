Connect with us

Thailand

6 people arrested after police raid sex party at Bangkok hotel

narisasethi

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Police

Police raided an apparent sex party at a Bangkok hotel and arrested 6 people. The group was holding a birthday party at a luxury private pool suite at the hotel in the Ram Inthra district. They had apparently stocked up on liquor… and condoms. Officers seized 5 bottles of liquor, 9 bottles of beer, 6 bottles of soda, 2 opened condom boxes and 2 bottles of lubricant, according to the Royal Thai Police.

The men and women were charged for violating the Covid-19 rules by gathering in large crowds and leaving the house during curfew hours. In Bangkok and other “dark red” provinces, tight restrictions are in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus including a stay-at-home order from 9pm to 4am, restrictions on interprovincial travel, non-essential business closures, and no gatherings of more than 5 people. Also, engaging in prostitution violates the Communicable Diseases Act in regards to the Prevention and Suppression of Adultery Act, Section 5.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 



narisasethi

Narisa is a creative content writer covering range of topics from leisure, lifestyle and news. Graduated with a degree from University of West England, Bristol.

