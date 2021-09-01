500 kilograms of marijuana discovered on Mekong riverbank in Nakhon Phanom

500 kilograms of dried and compressed marijuana were found along the Mekong River in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom. A drug suppression team from the Mekong Riverine Unit seized 10 sacks containing 1-kilogram packages of compressed marijuana. Altogether, there were 500 slabs weighing a total of 500 kilograms, according to commander of the unit, Jaraskiat Chaiyaphan.

Police believe the slabs of compressed marijuana, sometimes known by the slang term “brick weed,” were brought down the river by a boat from Laos and then left to be collected later and disbursed via a smuggling network. Police did not make any arrests connected to the drug find.

The Mekong River is often the site of drug discoveries due to its location in the “Golden Triangle”, a region that is made up of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, which makes it an accessible channel to transport drugs among the 3 countries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

