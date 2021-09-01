Connect with us

Thailand

500 kilograms of marijuana discovered on Mekong riverbank in Nakhon Phanom

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Pierre/Flickr

500 kilograms of dried and compressed marijuana were found along the Mekong River in the Isaan province Nakhon Phanom. A drug suppression team from the Mekong Riverine Unit seized 10 sacks containing 1-kilogram packages of compressed marijuana. Altogether, there were 500 slabs weighing a total of 500 kilograms, according to commander of the unit, Jaraskiat Chaiyaphan.

Police believe the slabs of compressed marijuana, sometimes known by the slang term “brick weed,” were brought down the river by a boat from Laos and then left to be collected later and disbursed via a smuggling network. Police did not make any arrests connected to the drug find.

The Mekong River is often the site of drug discoveries due to its location in the “Golden Triangle”, a region that is made up of Thailand, Laos, and Myanmar, which makes it an accessible channel to transport drugs among the 3 countries.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-09-01 16:12
My Alzheimer's is getting worse, wondered where I left my wacky backy last night 😆
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.




