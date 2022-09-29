Connect with us

Thailand

4,000 Evacuated as Typhoon Noru hits Thailand | GMT

Published

 on 

YouTube video

Thailand to extend Smart Visa scheme to draw talent. 4,000 are evacuated as storm Noru hits. Thai lotto winners reward ghosts with a pricey Japanese feast. Politicians urged to wear Thai suits to save energy. Prasert levels 6-billion corruption accusations at Prayut. BMA reveals Bangkok druggies buy Yaba online. – all are coming up today.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Events8 seconds ago

Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thailand3 mins ago

Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Pattaya58 mins ago

Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Sponsored22 hours ago

Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
Politics2 hours ago

No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
Environment2 hours ago

“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Thailand2 hours ago

Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Hot News3 hours ago

Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Thailand3 hours ago

Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Entertainment3 hours ago

The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thailand3 hours ago

Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
Thailand3 hours ago

2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Hot News3 hours ago

Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Weather4 hours ago

Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
Best of4 hours ago

5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Weather4 hours ago

Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending