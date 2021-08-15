3 million Sinovac doses arrive in Bangkok from China

Today, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok announced via a Facebook post that an additional 3 million doses of Sinovace have arrived in Bangkok. The post also said that China has currently delivered 24.55 million doses of Sinovac to the Land of Smiles.

Thailand’s Disease Control Department says 23,476,869 vaccines doses have been administered in Thailand since February 28. Of that number, 17,879,206 represent the initial first dose, and 5,073,672 represent people who have received a second dose.

Further:

There have been 11,139,873 doses of Sinovac administered

10,080,141 doses of AstraZeneca administered

1,895,209 doses of Sinopharm administered

361,646 doses of Pfizer vaccines administered

SOURCE: Thai PBS

