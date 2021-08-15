Connect with us

World

Philippines finds its first Lambda infection

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Philippines/ Didier Torregrossa

Thailand’s southeast Asia neighbour the Philippines has announced today that it has found its first case of the Lambda variant of Covid, says the Philippines’s health ministry.

WHO has designated the Lambda variant as a “variant of interest”. The VOI was first found in Peru last December. Laboratory studies have shown the Lambda variant has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

The island nation also announced that it had 14,749 new Covid cases today, which brings the country’s total confirmed infections to 1.74 million cases. The death toll stands at 30,340 people.

The Delta variant remains the predominant variant in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dan
2021-08-15 17:15
A lot of apparent dyslexia going on at thethaiger.com lately. Doctor lost his whole family and Lambda variant running rampant all over Thailand. No proof reading.
image
KaptainRob
2021-08-15 17:30
13 minutes ago, Dan said: No proof reading. Poor journalism from Jack Arthur, sorry na. The Thaiger's report said "Delta".
image
DBKAY
2021-08-15 17:32
No, it’s the Delta variant that most prevalent in Thailand, not the Lamda as stated in the article.
image
Ldiablo22
2021-08-15 17:42
Jack Arthur either needs to get off the liquor or be fired. The predominant variant in Thailand is in fact Delta. Not one single case of Lambda has been reported in Thailand thus far.
image
Dedinbed
2021-08-15 18:06
1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Thailand’s southeast Asia neighbour the Philippines has announced today that it has found its first case of the Lambda variant of Covid, Will there be a sheep variant when they get to S .. …
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand4 mins ago

Thai Youtuber killed by train in Pattaya
World1 hour ago

Philippines finds its first Lambda infection
Thailand2 hours ago

3 million Sinovac doses arrive in Bangkok from China
Sponsored2 days ago

Digital Sharing Economy Changing Face of Thai Real Estate

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Politics2 hours ago

Opposition party suing government for Covid-19 failure
World4 hours ago

Haiti earthquake: 7.2 magnitude, over 300 reported dead so far
Thailand4 hours ago

New poll suggests Thais get most of their news from social media or television
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand4 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 21,882 new infections, provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Phuket restrictions to stay in place until at least the end of the month, exemptions apply
Thailand6 hours ago

Today’s pro-democracy protests to interfere with traffic
Phuket7 hours ago

Phuket man dies while cleaning fish nets
Thailand10 hours ago

CCSA meets today to extend Covid measures, or ease restrictions
Thailand10 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 21,882 new infections, 209 deaths, new briefs
Coronavirus (Covid-19)16 hours ago

Doctor whose family died of Covid-19 urges private import of vaccines
Crime22 hours ago

Police arrest woman jobless from Covid-19 for burglary
Apple23 hours ago

Apple defends privacy of new tools to prevent child sexual abuse
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending