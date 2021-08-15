Philippines finds its first Lambda infection

Thailand’s southeast Asia neighbour the Philippines has announced today that it has found its first case of the Lambda variant of Covid, says the Philippines’s health ministry.

WHO has designated the Lambda variant as a “variant of interest”. The VOI was first found in Peru last December. Laboratory studies have shown the Lambda variant has mutations that resist vaccine-induced antibodies.

The island nation also announced that it had 14,749 new Covid cases today, which brings the country’s total confirmed infections to 1.74 million cases. The death toll stands at 30,340 people.

The Delta variant remains the predominant variant in Thailand.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

