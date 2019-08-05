2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation | The Thaiger

Connect with us

2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation

1 hour ago

2,800 small Thai schools with fewer than 40 students will be merged – this from the chairman of the Basic Education Commission.

Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan says not all 18,000 small schools under the Office of Basic Education Commission that are located near one another would be merged. But the OBEC wanted to merge small schools each with fewer than 40 students and close to each other.

Ekkachai said the goal of the merger was to provide newly merged schools with teachers for all classrooms as well as sufficient teaching materials and adequate buildings.

He said the merger would improve the quality of education and the OBEC would consider the merger case by case instead of using the same criteria nationwide. For example, schools on islands and on mountaintops would be exempt. Ekkachai said the merger will be carried out gradually starting from this year.

To address worries that students might find it hard to travel to school after the merger, the OBEC would cooperate with the local administrations to provide subsidies for travel costs.

“New schools formed under after merger would not be too far and travel time must not be longer than half an hour.”

He said the OBEC would also consider measures to compensate school directors who would lose their jobs and have been opposed to the merger.

The OBEC has surveyed and found that there are 14,796 schools nationwide with fewer than 120 students and 2,845 schools with fewer than 40. There are also 123 other schools in remote areas, including on mountaintops and small islands.

Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan

Bangkok to Hong Kong the world's second most popular flight

1 hour ago

August 5, 2019

The world’s top five flying routes are all in the Asia Pacific region, according to the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) report. Aviation writers say the growth can be attributed to the addition of flights operated by low-cost carriers in the region.

Passenger traffic between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Hong Kong airport is Number Two on the list of the airports with the world’s busiest air traffic. The trip between Hong Kong and Taipei Taoyuan, Taiwan, is the most popular route in the world carrying 5.4 million passengers per year.

Passenger traffic between Suvarnabhumi and Hong Kong reached 3.4 million in 2018, up 9% from 2017.

The report of IATA world airline traffic for 2018 also shows that airlines in the Asia Pacific carried the largest number of passengers in the world.

Global passenger traffic results for 2018 showed that demand rose by a healthy 6.5% compared to full-year 2017. Although this represented a slowdown compared to the 2017 annual growth of 8.0%, it was another year of above-trend growth. Full year 2018 capacity climbed 6.1%, and load factor edged up 0.3 percentage point to a record 81.9%, exceeding the previous high set in 2017.

“Airlines are connecting more people and places than ever before. The freedom to fly is more accessible than ever. And our world is a more prosperous place as a result,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director-general and CEO.

In terms of pure numbers of flights for 2018, here are the results. Eight out of ten of the routes are all in the Asia-Pacific.

  1. Kuala Lumpur – Singapore: 30,187 flights
  2. Hong Kong – Taipei: 28,447 flights
  3. Jakarta – Singapore: 27,046 flights
  4. Hong Kong – Shanghai: 20,678 flights
  5. Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur: 19,741 flights
  6. Seoul Incheon – Osaka: 19,711 flights
  7. New York LaGuardia – Toronto: 17,038 flights
  8. Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon: 15,770 flights
  9. Bangkok – Singapore: 14,698 flights
  10. Dubai – Kuwait: 14,581 flights
  11. Bangkok – Hong Kong: 14,556 flights
  12. Hong Kong – Beijing: 14,537 flights
  13. New York JFK – London Heathrow: 14,195 flights
  14. Tokyo Narita – Taipei: 13,902 flights
  15. Dublin – London Heathrow: 13,855 flights
  16. Osaka – Shanghai: 13,708 flights
  17. Hong Kong – Singapore: 13,654 flights
  18. Chicago O’Hare – Toronto: 13,503 flights
  19. Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita: 13,517 flights
  20. Osaka – Taipei: 13,325 flights
Thai Life

Most Thai motorcycle riders don't wear crash helmets

23 hours ago

August 4, 2019

Only 45% of Thai motorcycle users wear crash helmets, that includes riders and pillion passengers. With young people under 18 the results are a pitiful 22% of users wearing any head protection, even less for children.

Dr. Werapan Supanchaimart, vice chairman of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said at a seminar yesterday that the Thai Roads Foundation and Road Safety Watch network had been studying the helmet wearing behaviour of both motorcyclists and pillion riders for nine years by gauging the opinions of more than 1.5 million of them across the country in urban and rural areas.

The results are a sad indictment on the Thai education system, the government’s ability to reach out to its community and the police for lacklustre enforcement.

The findings show that, since 2009, the number of people wearing crash helmets vary little from year to year.

• 52% of motorcyclists and 22% of pillion riders wear crash helmets, or an average of 45% of all bike riders

• In the past three years Chiang Mai has the highest rate of crash helmet users in the northern region, at 53%, 59% in Nonthaburi for the central and eastern regions and 61% Phuket for the southern region.

• The provinces with the highest improvement are Nong Bua Lamphu in the north-east, 66%, Phrae province in the North, 69%, Rayong in central and eastern provinces at 56% and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South, 75%.

• 48% of adult cyclists and pillion riders wear crash helmets, compared to 22% for the youth and 8% for children.

• In Bangkok 85% of motorcyclists wear helmets and the number of pillion riders wearing them jumped from 39% in 2017 to 55% in 2018.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Phuket

Laguna Phuket launch entry-level condos

1 day ago

August 4, 2019

Laguna Phuket has launched a new entry-level condominium project named SkyPark.

Pre-launch pricing ranges from 2.9 to 4.3 million baht for fully furnished units.

The SkyPark development has three condominium blocks of approximately 140 units each, so 420 units in all. Unit types start at studios (28 square metres), one-bedroom (30-39 square metres) and two-bedroom (40-60 square metres).

Features include rooftop sky pools and a linked bridge between buildings. A numbers of units have golf course view and the developed is located in the main Laguna Phuket complex before the entrance of Laguna Park.

Rumours swirling about the the pre-launch suggest sale have already exceeded 30 units.

If you want to check out the largest selection of properties available in Phuket, or anywhere else in Thailand, check our property.thethaiger.com

