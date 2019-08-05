2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation | The Thaiger

Thai Life
2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation
2,800 small Thai schools with fewer than 40 students will be merged – this from the chairman of the Basic Education Commission.
Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan says not all 18,000 small schools under the Office of Basic Education Commission that are located near one another would be merged. But the OBEC wanted to merge small schools each with fewer than 40 students and close to each other.
Ekkachai said the goal of the merger was to provide newly merged schools with teachers for all classrooms as well as sufficient teaching materials and adequate buildings.
He said the merger would improve the quality of education and the OBEC would consider the merger case by case instead of using the same criteria nationwide. For example, schools on islands and on mountaintops would be exempt. Ekkachai said the merger will be carried out gradually starting from this year.
To address worries that students might find it hard to travel to school after the merger, the OBEC would cooperate with the local administrations to provide subsidies for travel costs.
“New schools formed under after merger would not be too far and travel time must not be longer than half an hour.”
He said the OBEC would also consider measures to compensate school directors who would lose their jobs and have been opposed to the merger.
The OBEC has surveyed and found that there are 14,796 schools nationwide with fewer than 120 students and 2,845 schools with fewer than 40. There are also 123 other schools in remote areas, including on mountaintops and small islands.
SOURCE: The Nation
Associate Professor Dr Ekkachai Kisukphan – The Nation
Southeast Asia
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
The world’s top five flying routes are all in the Asia Pacific region, according to the latest International Air Transport Association (IATA) report. Aviation writers say the growth can be attributed to the addition of flights operated by low-cost carriers in the region.
Passenger traffic between Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) and Hong Kong airport is Number Two on the list of the airports with the world’s busiest air traffic. The trip between Hong Kong and Taipei Taoyuan, Taiwan, is the most popular route in the world carrying 5.4 million passengers per year.
Passenger traffic between Suvarnabhumi and Hong Kong reached 3.4 million in 2018, up 9% from 2017.
The report of IATA world airline traffic for 2018 also shows that airlines in the Asia Pacific carried the largest number of passengers in the world.
Global passenger traffic results for 2018 showed that demand rose by a healthy 6.5% compared to full-year 2017. Although this represented a slowdown compared to the 2017 annual growth of 8.0%, it was another year of above-trend growth. Full year 2018 capacity climbed 6.1%, and load factor edged up 0.3 percentage point to a record 81.9%, exceeding the previous high set in 2017.
“Airlines are connecting more people and places than ever before. The freedom to fly is more accessible than ever. And our world is a more prosperous place as a result,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA director-general and CEO.
In terms of pure numbers of flights for 2018, here are the results. Eight out of ten of the routes are all in the Asia-Pacific.
- Kuala Lumpur – Singapore: 30,187 flights
- Hong Kong – Taipei: 28,447 flights
- Jakarta – Singapore: 27,046 flights
- Hong Kong – Shanghai: 20,678 flights
- Jakarta – Kuala Lumpur: 19,741 flights
- Seoul Incheon – Osaka: 19,711 flights
- New York LaGuardia – Toronto: 17,038 flights
- Hong Kong – Seoul Incheon: 15,770 flights
- Bangkok – Singapore: 14,698 flights
- Dubai – Kuwait: 14,581 flights
- Bangkok – Hong Kong: 14,556 flights
- Hong Kong – Beijing: 14,537 flights
- New York JFK – London Heathrow: 14,195 flights
- Tokyo Narita – Taipei: 13,902 flights
- Dublin – London Heathrow: 13,855 flights
- Osaka – Shanghai: 13,708 flights
- Hong Kong – Singapore: 13,654 flights
- Chicago O’Hare – Toronto: 13,503 flights
- Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita: 13,517 flights
- Osaka – Taipei: 13,325 flights
Thai Life
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets
Only 45% of Thai motorcycle users wear crash helmets, that includes riders and pillion passengers. With young people under 18 the results are a pitiful 22% of users wearing any head protection, even less for children.
Dr. Werapan Supanchaimart, vice chairman of the Thai Health Promotion Foundation, said at a seminar yesterday that the Thai Roads Foundation and Road Safety Watch network had been studying the helmet wearing behaviour of both motorcyclists and pillion riders for nine years by gauging the opinions of more than 1.5 million of them across the country in urban and rural areas.
The results are a sad indictment on the Thai education system, the government’s ability to reach out to its community and the police for lacklustre enforcement.
The findings show that, since 2009, the number of people wearing crash helmets vary little from year to year.
• 52% of motorcyclists and 22% of pillion riders wear crash helmets, or an average of 45% of all bike riders
• In the past three years Chiang Mai has the highest rate of crash helmet users in the northern region, at 53%, 59% in Nonthaburi for the central and eastern regions and 61% Phuket for the southern region.
• The provinces with the highest improvement are Nong Bua Lamphu in the north-east, 66%, Phrae province in the North, 69%, Rayong in central and eastern provinces at 56% and Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South, 75%.
• 48% of adult cyclists and pillion riders wear crash helmets, compared to 22% for the youth and 8% for children.
• In Bangkok 85% of motorcyclists wear helmets and the number of pillion riders wearing them jumped from 39% in 2017 to 55% in 2018.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Phuket
Laguna Phuket launch entry-level condos
Laguna Phuket has launched a new entry-level condominium project named SkyPark.
Pre-launch pricing ranges from 2.9 to 4.3 million baht for fully furnished units.
The SkyPark development has three condominium blocks of approximately 140 units each, so 420 units in all. Unit types start at studios (28 square metres), one-bedroom (30-39 square metres) and two-bedroom (40-60 square metres).
Features include rooftop sky pools and a linked bridge between buildings. A numbers of units have golf course view and the developed is located in the main Laguna Phuket complex before the entrance of Laguna Park.
Rumours swirling about the the pre-launch suggest sale have already exceeded 30 units.
If you want to check out the largest selection of properties available in Phuket, or anywhere else in Thailand, check our property.thethaiger.com
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
2,800 small Thai schools facing consolidation
Bangkok to Hong Kong the world’s second most popular flight
Baby in a rush in Chon Buri, born with 12 fingers and 12 toes
Minister books meeting to discuss 120 kph speed limits on Thai motorways
New Parliament House opens for sittings of MPs next week
Weekend RCEP meeting move closer to the world’s biggest trading bloc
ATM destroyed in front of University in Pattani, police looking for 10 suspect attackers
Police look for for three men, two women following Friday morning’s Pratunam fires
US vlogger cops a ‘vlogging’ from disgruntled Pattaya locals
US President shares “thoughts and prayers” over Texas shooting while a second mass shooting happens in Ohio
Thai police suspect southern insurgents in co-ordinated ATM explosions in Pattani
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets
Bangkok authorities roll out voice-guides for vision-impaired at zebra crossings
Immigration police spruik more successes with their biometrics systems
Representative of HM King and Queen visits Bangkok bomb blast patients
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
Trending
- Bangkok3 days ago
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
- Pattaya18 hours ago
US vlogger cops a ‘vlogging’ from disgruntled Pattaya locals
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Immigration in Chiang Mai continue crackdown on TM30 infringements
- Crime4 days ago
Indian man frisked in Soi 6 by group of ladyboys
- Thai Life23 hours ago
Most Thai motorcycle riders don’t wear crash helmets
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Airways announces extra flight to Europe and Australia
- Business4 days ago
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
- Bangkok4 days ago
Woman abducted at gunpoint in Central Bang Na car park