Body of a foreign man found in Bangkok canal

A body of a foreign man, said to be around 50 years old, was found in canal in Bangkok’s Phra Khanong area yesterday.

Earlier that day, at around 7am, a maid working nearby saw a man by the canal and said it looked like he was trying to catch fish using a black plastic bag. Her nephew later called her saying a dead body was floating in the canal. She says he was the same man she saw earlier that morning.

There have been no reports on the nationality or identity of the man. The police will question people nearby more to gather information. Medical examiners will determine the cause of death.

SOURCE: Khaosod