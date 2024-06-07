Teenage killer’s violent rape and Satanic belief uncovered (video)

Photo via อีจัน

A Thai mother revealed that the teenage killer who recently murdered his girlfriend in Pathum Thani had previously assaulted and raped her daughter when she was 13 years old and harboured a bizarre belief in Satan.

The 18 year old murderer, Thanakorn, also known as Sand, was arrested yesterday, June 6, after killing his 18 year old girlfriend, Waranya, also known as Ming Ming, in a house in Pathum Thani province. The murder came to light when the deceased’s body was found under the motorway with no hands.

Several news agencies reported that Thanakorn had a history of mental illness and had previously assaulted and raped a young girl in 2022.

Following the report, the mother of the 13 year old girl who fell victim to Thanakorn came forward in an interview with Channel 7 yesterday to tell the public about his cruel actions. She also accused the deceased, Waranya, of being involved in the incident.

The mother explained that her 13 year old daughter met Thanakorn and Waranya while she was working as a part-time vendor at Chatuchot intersection in Bangkok’s Saimai district.

The mother claimed that Thanakorn believed in Satan and even invited her daughter to join his cult but she warned her daughter to stay away. She also saw Thanakorn sharing pictures and videos of himself performing Satanic rituals on his social media account.

According to the mother, her daughter’s mobile phone was broken, so Waranya offered to sell her phone to the girl for 800 baht. The girl agreed to buy the phone in instalments and paid Waranya 300 baht initially.

Murder victim allegedly involved

However, the girl did not have a chance to meet Waranya again because she quit her part-time job. This prompted Waranya to contact the girl online to ask for the remaining 500 baht.

The mother said that she found out about the phone problem after the rape.

The mother went on to reveal that the incident took place on December 30. Waranya lured her daughter to meet her in a car park near her condominium, saying she had a job for the girl and she could earn money to pay off the phone debt.

Security camera footage showed the girl waiting for Waranya in the car park at around 11pm when Thanakorn arrived on his motorbike. He immediately approached the girl, punched her in the face, and pushed her into a public park out of the camera’s range.

According to the mother, Thanakorn raped the girl while Waranya watched from nearby. Thanakorn then attempted to take the girl away on his motorcycle to murder her, but she managed to escape and sought help from people nearby.

The mother disclosed that she filed a complaint at Kannayao Police Station and sought help from Saimai Survive. Thanakorn was the only person charged while Waranya was considered a witness. The first court hearing took place on May 20, and the second was scheduled for August 28.

Victim’s life damaged

The mother revealed that she and her daughter experienced mental health issues following the incident. Her daughter couldn’t return to school and has remained at home since. She also blamed herself for the recklessness that led to her daughter’s ordeal.

Additionally, the mother mentioned that her daughter developed a fever and experienced panic after seeing news reports about Thanakorn and Waranya on television.

In the latest case, Thanakorn was hospitalised after attempting suicide. He was later transferred to Pak Khlong Rangsit last night after his condition was stable. Thanakorn reportedly fainted when he arrived at the police station and police were unable to question him.

Thanakorn is now being held at the police station and his family brought him food and necessities today. However, Thanakorn is not touching the food and continues to lie face down in the prison.

UPDATE 1: Teenage murderer attempts suicide after killing girlfriend

A teenage murderer’s suicide bid failed yesterday after he killed and dismembered his 18 year old girlfriend and dumped her body under a motorway in the central province of Pathum Thani.

The body of a naked woman with no hands, which was found under the Udon Ratthaya motorway yesterday, was identified as 18 year old Waranya, also known as Ming Ming. She had just graduated from high school and was studying at Phranakhon Rajabhat University.

Waranya lived with her 18 year old boyfriend, Thanakorn, also known as Sand, in a luxury house, 6 to 7 kilometres away from where the body was found. A witness also saw a man, believed to be her boyfriend, leave her body at the scene.

Police conducted a further investigation into the case and reviewed security cameras until they confirmed that the murderer was Waranya’s boyfriend. Officers then raided Thanakorn’s home to arrest him.

When police arrived, Thanakorn was found unconscious. His older brother urged police to take him to hospital, saying Thanakorn attempted to commit suicide by consuming an excessive amount of medicine. He was rushed to the Krung Siam St.Carlos Medical Centre and is now in stable condition.

Officers investigated the house where Waranya and Thanakorn lived and found that the murder took place in the bedroom on the second floor. They found bloodstains in the bedroom and bathroom. A butcher’s knife and a cutting board were found in the bathroom.

The couple lived in the house with Thanakorn’s elder brother and his wife. The brother told police he heard the couple arguing at around 2am on June 5. The morning had been quiet, so he and his wife did not suspect any violence.

According to the brother, Thanakorn and Waranya had been in a relationship for about three years since they were in high school. Waranya was reportedly the most important person in Thanakorn’s life and helped motivate him to finish high school.

ThaiRath reported that Thanakorn had a history of treatment for mental illness. He was reported to have been under treatment for over a year. Thanakorn was also charged with sexually assaulting children under the age of 15 in 2022 when he was 16.

Police reported they will question Thanakorn after he recovers from the suicide attempt. Officers believe jealousy was the killer’s motive. The victim’s hands, which were cut off, are still missing.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Body of naked woman with no hands found under motorway

The grim discovery of a naked woman with no hands was made under the Udon Ratthaya motorway in the Mueang district of Pathum Thani this morning. The young woman believed to be in her early 20s and thought to be a university student, was found wrapped in a grey bedsheet and discarded among trash and grass. Both her hands had been chopped off

A car garage owner witnessed a man on a motorcycle arriving at the site around 5am. The motorcyclist initially attempted to conceal a suspicious object with grass, then covered it with nearby garbage before riding away. The 49 year old garage owner, Thongdaeng Bonsungnern, said the man returned shortly after.

Thongdaeng inquired about what he had dumped, to which the man cryptically replied, “I threw a loved thing here,” before leaving again. Thongdaeng managed to snap a photo of the man departing on his motorcycle around 5.40am.

According to Thongdaeng, the motorcyclist was wearing glasses and appeared to be no older than 30 years.

Thongdaeng’s wife later noticed the scattered garbage and, upon closer inspection, saw what looked like a human foot. She immediately alerted the police.

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation arrived with the police. They uncovered the body of a young woman, clad only in a skirt and a university belt, wrapped in a bedsheet among the trash.

The head of the rescue team shared a video of the discovery on his Facebook page, Nakon45 Anyawut Pho-amphai. The footage showed the team uncovering the body.

The police reported finding traces of blood on the ground around the body, and forensic officers collected samples from the scene. The young woman has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing.

