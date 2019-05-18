10 million Thais to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques | The Thaiger

Coronation
10 million Thais to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques
The King’s Volunteer 904 Central Coordination Centre has assigned the Public Health Ministry to provide training to 10 million Thais in basic life-saving skills, principally learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) machines.
The ministry will formulate a curriculum for training the public in CPR and AED and publish the materials online. The project aims to provide 10 million Thais with the life-saving knowledge, including at least 3.5 million of whom will be able to perform CPR and use an AED.
Public Health permanent-secretary Dr Sukhum Kanchanapimai says the project was part of a larger campaign where medical specialist volunteers will provide medical check-ups and treatment to needy people in honour of His Majesty the King Rama X on the occasion of his royal coronation.
The CPR and AED training will also be carried out wherever this campaign’s activities are held. It has so far had trained 2,500 people to perform CPR and use an AED, he added.
Thais suffer an average 54,000 deaths yearly from heart disease and heart attacks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
King greets the people in a massive public audience at the Grand Palace
Yesterday’s appearances on the balcony of the Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok of HM The King and royal family capped off three days of pomp and circumstance for the coronation of Thailand’s monarch.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn granted a historic public audience from the main balcony yesterday afternoon. A sea of yellow-clad people of all ages and from across the land had gathered in front of the balcony, waving yellow flags, chanting loudly, “Long Live the Royals”.
PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members, together with their spouses, also gathered in front of the hall. Speaking on behalf of the Thai people, Prayut expressed delight on the coronation of the King and extended best wishes from all.
The military then fired gun salutes in the King’s honour as the Royal Anthem played. However, the loud chant of “Long Live the Royals” that continued from the subjects, rose above the gunshots and the music from the loudspeakers.
Replying to the prime minister’s address, His Majesty said that he and the Queen were pleased to have received the people’s goodwill and to have seen them turn out in full force to express their best wishes on the occasion of his coronation.
“I am extremely gratified. May your unity in expressing to me your goodwill augur that everyone, and all sides, shall take action for the further prosperity of our nation,” the King said. He then thanked his well-wishers and offered them his blessings.
It was the first grand public audience by the monarch since he was crowned and enthroned during three days of sacred rituals that began on May 4. It was from this same balcony that his parents, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej and HM Queen Sirikit, had waved to their well-wishers back in 1950 following his coronation.
Following his speech, the King waved to his people with a smiling Queen beside him. He then gestured to his children to come out on the balcony. The prince and the princesses were all smiles, and waved energetically at the gathered well-wishers. The King and the Queen could be seen holding hands, and then the Queen also waved to the gathering.
The grand public audience lasted about 10 minutes, as the royals had to leave for the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall to meet foreign envoys.
There, Singapore Ambassador Chua Siew San, the dean of diplomatic corps in Thailand, presented best wishes to the King on the occasion of his coronation.
The King replied that he, the government and the Thai people, would support good relations with all countries.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
HM The King confers new royal titles on his family – PHOTOS
“HM The King’s mother will now be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.”
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn yesterday granted new titles to members of his family in a grand, televised royal ceremony.
The late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has a new name signifying he was also the father of a monarch, and that he was a “Maha Raja” or Great King. The current monarch’s mother will henceforth be addressed as Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
The King himself presented royal golden plaques bearing their new titles by placing the items before their official portraits in the Amarindra Vinijaya Throne Hall at the Grand Palace yesterday.
The King’s younger sisters, Their Royal Highness Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn Walailak, received new titles with elevated royal ranks.
In Thailand, royal rank is inherited by birth or bestowed by appointment. Appointments are traditionally formalised by royal plaques bearing the title and by the pouring of ceremonial water.
Although appointments can take place on various occasions, it is common for new kings to grant or revise titles and plaques upon his coronation. At yesterday’s ceremony, Princesses Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and Chulabhorn received their golden plaques in turn from the newly enthroned King.
They knelt before their elder brother as he poured ceremonial water for them and handed them the inscribed plaques. Her Majesty Queen Suthida moved from her chair to sit next to them on the floor.
Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was bestowed the highest of royal ranks by appointment – Krom Somdej Phra. Her younger sister, Princess Chulabhorn, received the rank of Krom Phra, the second-highest. Both Princesses also received a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal.
HRH Princess Somsavali, former consort to the King, was granted a new title and the higher rank of Krom Ma Meun.
Princess Somsavali sat in a wheelchair before the King, with their only daughter HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha by her side, as she received the ceremonial water, plaque, the Ancient and Auspicious Order of the Nine Gems and a first-class King Rama X Royal Cypher Medal. Queen Suthida again sat on the floor next to Princess Bajrakitiyabha.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Bajrakitiyabha, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana and Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti received new titles reflecting their status as the children of a king. They were each granted the Most Illustrious Order of the Royal House of Chakri and a Royal Cypher Medal.
Their Royal Highnesses Princess Siribhachudabhorn and Princess Aditayadornkitikhun, daughters of Princess Chulabhorn, received the new title and decorations including the Royal Cypher Medal.
Millions of Thais watched the televised ceremony, enjoying a rare glimpse of loving moments shared by members of the Royal Family. Princess Bajrakitiyabha was seen affectionately hugging her mother. The new titles of the family members have already been promulgated in the Royal Gazette.
At the end of the ceremony, Princess Sirindhorn represented the Royal Family in paying homage to the King by offering candles and flowers.
Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda did the same on behalf of the Privy Council. He was followed by PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha, acting on behalf of his Cabinet, National Legislative Assembly president Pornpetch Wichitcholchai for assembly members, Supreme Court president Cheep Jullamon for judicial officials, and Lord Chamberlain ACM Satitpong Sukvimol for palace officials.
The King then presented a meal to Holiness Somdet Phra Ariyavongsagatayana, who in turn gave his blessings and delivered a sermon on the 10 Virtues of Kings – namely giving, sacrifice, gentleness, freedom from anger, tolerance, moral conduct, honesty, perseverance, non-violence and justice.
Bangkok
Royal Coronation – Monday’s ceremonies
Monday, May 6 has been declared a special public holiday in order for the public to join the celebrations in Bangkok.
4:30pm
HM the King grants a public audience on a balcony of Suddhaisavarya Prasad Hall in the Grand Palace to present himself as the new monarch and receive the good wishes of the Thai people.
5:30pm
HM grants an audience to international diplomatic staff who offer their best wishes at the Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall.
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Thai baht lowest since January
OPINION: A sad, but inevitable, farewell to The Nation daily
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
10 million Thais to learn CPR and other life-saving techniques
German tourist dies after ghost-riding on his high power bike
Ban on alcohol sales and consumption for Visakha Bucha Day
Buddhists commemorate Visakha Bucha Day – Monday will be a holiday
Buddha with a beat – Wat Suthi Wararam transformed
Thai and farang friend catch king cobra with bare hands in Krabi – VIDEO
Old Phuket Town underground cable works to be completed by August
Tragic end for Phuket Zoo baby elephant ‘Dumbo’
Thailand cuts rubber exports in a four month moratorium
BioThai Foundation says companies growing hemp commercially will create monopoly:
Twitter and Facebook work to block anti-vax misinformation
Rubbish on Chon Buri beaches cleared after social media complaints
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
ดูย้อนหลัง ไทย – โปแลนด์ มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์บอล มาสเตอร์ 2019 รอบรองชนะเลิศ
คนเมกัน 10.7 ล้านคนเตรียมหยุดงาน ดูสด Game of thrones Season 8 ตอนสุดท้าย
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Trending
-
Chiang Mai38 mins ago
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Hot News2 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
-
Phuket4 days ago
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
-
Business43 mins ago
Phuket expat re-invents the way sewing machines work
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well