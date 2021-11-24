Man arrested after allegedly robbing gold shop, threatening employees with hammer

A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a gold shop in the Isaan province of Chaiyaphum. Surveillance camera footage from the shop shows a man threatening employees with a hammer. Reports say he ran off with gold necklaces valued at around one million baht.

Police suspect 30 year old Sitthichok Khongthong went to the Yaowarat Krungthep gold shop in Big C shopping mall in Muang district at 6:30pm and then pulled out a hammer from his shoulder bag, threatening employees before reaching over the counter and stealing several necklaces.

One of the staff told police that the suspect stole 49 gold necklaces valued at 988,250 baht. Another employee says he dashed out the door and saw the robber fleeing on a motorcycle, but could not read the license plate.

The suspect was apprehended after police traced him down to a residence in Tambon Banlao and taken to the Muang Police Station. His motorcycle was seized. Police also found the stolen gold necklaces in his shoulder bag.

During questioning, he allegedly claimed to be a farmworker who was unable to get the narcotics he desired as he was broke, so he robbed the store. Sitthichok is facing charges of theft and robbery with a weapon by police.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post