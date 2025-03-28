Mother seeks help as children rescued from abusive father in Krabi

Picture courtesy of siamrath

Pavena Hongsakul, chairman of the Pavena Hongsakul Foundation for Children and Women, yesterday disclosed a distressing case involving a 28 year old woman from Krabi province.

The woman reported that her former partner, a 29 year old man, had taken custody of their two children, aged 10 and seven, and refused to allow her to visit them.

Miw alleged that Nueng was physically abusive towards the children, especially their son, who often bore the brunt of his anger.

Miw stated that the issues began three years ago when she and Nueng separated after he developed a drug addiction and started a relationship with another woman. Initially, she had custody of the children.

However, Nueng later requested to have the children stay with him for a few days, promising to return them, but never did. Whenever Miw attempted to visit her children, Nueng would prevent the meetings, and if he discovered her attempts, he would physically harm the children.

The only time Miw could speak to her children was when Nueng allowed them to call her for money, threatening to beat them if she refused.

On March 20, a neighbour sent Miw photos showing her son with bruises on his back, face, and body, allegedly from being beaten with a stick.

The son also revealed that his father had struck him on the head with the blunt side of a knife and stabbed him in the stomach with scissors the previous week.

Fearing for her children’s safety, Miw urgently sought help from the Pavena Foundation on March 21.

In response, Pavena coordinated with Police Colonel Prasit Yodthong of the Saikhao Police Station in Krabi and Pornpavee Uraisawat, the social development and human security officer for Krabi province. Kittisak Wutipong, head of the Child and Family Shelter in Krabi, also assisted, deploying police and shelter staff to the scene accompanied by Miw.

Child abuse

Upon arrival at Nueng’s residence, they found the children alone, bearing both old and new injuries. Nueng was absent, so the shelter took the children under protective custody, intending to eventually return them to their mother.

The police arranged for the children to undergo medical examinations and scheduled a multidisciplinary interview for early April. They are compiling evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Nueng on charges of assault and domestic violence.

Pavena expressed gratitude to Police Colonel Prasit Yodthong, Pornpavee Uraisawat, and Kittisak Wutipong for their swift and effective action. She also received an update from Kittisak, confirming the children’s improved mental state under the shelter’s care, reported KhaoSod.

The children will be attending the scheduled interview, and the Pavena Foundation will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to monitor the case alongside Pol. Col. Prasit.

Picture courtesy of siamrath

Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

