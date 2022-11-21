Body of teen jet skier found in Kanchanaburi reservoir

The body of a teenager who tragically perished in a jet ski accident has been found in a Kanchanaburi reservoir on Saturday. The young man, 18 year old Mawin Netdecha from Bangkok, had been jet skiing with a friend at the Srinakarin Dam reservoir on October 24. He then fell out of his jet ski and went missing.

Rescuers had searched for Mawin, only to call off their mission on November 9 after not finding any signs of him. But his mother had reportedly vowed to keep searching for her son.

On Friday, a navy team started searching the reservoir with underwater drones.

On Saturday morning, 20 dive teams from several provinces entered the water on a 48-hour search mission. The teams found Mawin’s body lying at the bottom of the reservoir, at a depth of 70 metres. The teams were unable to retrieve the body at first, but they managed to send an underwater drone to retrieve it the next day, Nation Thailand reported.

Medical professionals performed a basic autopsy, before the body was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok.

Mawin was reported to have fallen into the water from a jet ski driven by another man in Kanchanaburi’s Si Sawat district. This tragedy has