Kanchanaburi school director found dead in canal

Rescue divers discovered the body of a Kanchanaburi school director in a canal in Tha Muang district yesterday. The woman, 45 year old Nipaporn Wongwilai, was the director of the Ban Nong Ya Plong School in Makham Tia district.

The divers started a search yesterday morning after locals found the front bumper and license plate of a car beside the irrigation canal. They suspected the car had slid off the road and into the canal. The divers then found Nipaporn’s car at around 6pm, with her body in the driver’s seat.

Tha Muang Police have found in an investigation that Nipaporn went to a restaurant on Friday night. She had been making sure the restaurant was ready for a seminar. She then drove home along the irrigation canal. Police are continuing to investigate, and Nipaporn’s body was sent to a hospital for an autopsy.

Earlier this year, there was another incident in Thailand of someone dying when their car fell into a canal. A man in the central Pathum Thani province was believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel. He crashed into a six-wheel truck, flinging his car into a canal. He didn’t escape the car in time and died at the scene.

The truck driver tried to swerve the car, but missed, simultaneously crashing into the car and the wall of the infamous Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post