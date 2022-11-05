Connect with us

Chon Buri

Rescuers save 2 year old boy with head stuck in gate

Published

 on 

PHOTO: An automatic gate trapped a two year old boy's head. (via ข่าวศรีราชาท้องถิ่น)

Every parent’s worst nightmare came true on Thursday for a Chinese mother. Her two year old son sustained serious injuries in a freak accident that saw his head get stuck in an automatic gate mechanism. The terrifying incident occurred in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri on Thursday, and luckily police were on the scene to jump in and save the young boy.

At about 6.10pm on Thursday, the boy’s head became lodged in an automatic gate. The gate was protecting a parking lot for a housing complex in the Bowin subdistrict of Sri Racha. The Pattaya News did not report details of how the boy’s head became stuck in the gate – whether he was playing nearby or just somehow got in the way as it was closing.

One stroke of good luck befell the toddler in trouble though – a police captain from the Sri Racha Police Station happened to live next door to the gate that had trapped the toddler. He quickly came to help, and rescue workers were called to the scene to help free the boy as well.

In the end, the iron gate had to be cut to free the boy’s head from its vice-like grip.

The two year old boy’s head was finally freed of the automatic gate and he was rushed to a nearby hospital where he received medical attention. His current condition has not been confirmed, but the injuries to his head were described as serious.

The month expressed her thanks to the rescue workers and the police chief who coincidentally was a neighbour.

The story was reminiscent of an incident that happened nearby in Chon Buri when a man moving dirt with a tractor on his land accidentally ran over and killed his own two year old daughter.

For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Guides29 seconds ago

Today’s tourists can hit Thailand’s island-hopping heights
Video58 mins ago

American Entrepreneur running a restaurant empire in Thailand ft.Greg Lange | Thaiger Podcast Ep.11
Thailand1 hour ago

LIFE OF A SEX WORKER IN BANGKOK
Sponsored1 day ago

Enjoy festive celebrations in the heart of Phuket’s most famous beach destination
Media2 hours ago

Countdown to World Cup – No countdown for Thailand
Events3 hours ago

AoT bans lanterns near airports for upcoming festivals
Chon Buri3 hours ago

Rescuers save 2 year old boy with head stuck in gate
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs4 hours ago

Police bust 2 drug parties, arrest 43 teenagers
Tourism4 hours ago

U-Tapao Airport expansion plan approved by Cabinet
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | New foreign land ownership law can be scrapped if Thais don’t agree
Thailand19 hours ago

Khon Kaen Zoo treats tigers and hippos to Loy Krathong feeding festival
Bangkok19 hours ago

Cricket ice cream, anyone? Another quirky food at APEC Summit in Bangkok
Crime20 hours ago

Police remove illegal food and drink venues at Phuket beach
Thailand20 hours ago

Delivery driver finds huge stash of Thai, Laos and Japanese banknotes under a tree
Environment21 hours ago

Myanmar kleptocracy boosts rhino horn trafficking
China21 hours ago

Business exodus from China will ensure Southeast Asia will flourish
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending