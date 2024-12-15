Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces

Heavy rains and strong winds expected in 19 Thai provinces
The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather warning, predicting heavy rains across 19 provinces with rainfall affecting 80% of the area. The Gulf of Thailand is expected to experience waves over 3 metres high, and temperatures are set to drop by 3 degrees Celsius with strong winds.

The strong northeast monsoon sweeping through the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions, coupled with a low-pressure system moving across the southern Gulf and Malaysia, is driving these adverse weather conditions. Residents in the affected areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the potential for flash floods and rapid water flows, particularly in mountainous terrains, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

“Residents should remain vigilant as the weather patterns could lead to dangerous flash floods,” warned officials.

In the Gulf of Thailand, the sea conditions are particularly rough, with waves reaching heights of 2 to 3 metres and exceeding 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The upper Andaman Sea is also expecting waves about 2 metres high, increasing beyond 2 metres in thunderstorm zones.

Officials have urged seafarers in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in stormy areas. Small boats in the Gulf have been advised to remain ashore, while those in the southern region (eastern coast) should be wary of strong waves hitting the shore.

A high-pressure system or cold air mass from China is covering the upper parts of Thailand and the South China Sea, causing cooler weather in the upper regions of Thailand. Temperatures are expected to decrease by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, with strong winds contributing to the chilly conditions.

Heavy rains

Mountain tops and peaks are experiencing cold weather, prompting advice for residents to take care of their health amidst these changing conditions. The likelihood of accumulating dust and haze in the upper regions of Thailand is decreasing due to the stronger winds and rainfall.

“The drop in temperature and strong winds are contributing to lower dust accumulation,” said the TMD.

The weather forecast for Thailand, from 6am today to 6am tomorrow, indicates cool weather in the morning for the northern region, with temperatures dropping by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected in 20% of the area, mainly in provinces like Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, and Nan.

The lowest temperatures will range from 18 to 21 degrees Celsius, with highs between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. Mountain tops will be colder, with minimum temperatures between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius and northeast winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, the weather will be cool to cold with strong winds, and temperatures will decrease by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will be between 15 and 19 degrees Celsius, and the highest between 26 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Mountain tops will experience cold weather with minimum temperatures between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius, and northeast winds blowing at 10 to 30 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have cool weather in the morning with strong winds and a decrease in temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 27 and 30 degrees Celsius, with northeast winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Similar conditions are expected in the eastern region, with cool mornings, strong winds, and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, with highs ranging from 29 to 33 degrees Celsius. The sea will have waves about 1 metre high, increasing to 2 metres offshore.

In the southern region (eastern coast), thunderstorms will cover 80% of the area, with very heavy rainfall in some places like Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. The lowest temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Northeast winds will blow at 20 to 40 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves 2 to 3 metres high, exceeding 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.

The southern region (western coast) will see thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rainfall expected in provinces such as Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, and Trang. The lowest temperatures will range from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, with highs between 27 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the east will blow at 20 to 35 kilometres per hour, and the sea will have waves about 2 metres high, increasing beyond 2 metres offshore and in thunderstorm zones, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience cool weather in the morning with strong winds and a temperature drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures will range from 22 to 23 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius, with northeast winds at 10 to 25 kilometres per hour.

