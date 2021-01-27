Chon Buri
Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the “okay” to reopen
Massage shops and spas as well as other similar venues in Chon Buri will be allowed to reopen after being closed for nearly a month due to strict Covid-19 control measures. Massage and spa workers gathered earlier this week, calling on the government to allow their businesses to reopen.
Along with massage shops and spas, tattoo studios and beauty clinics are also allowed to reopen, but must abide by Covid-19 prevention measures like checking customers’ temperatures, supplying hand sanitiser and enforcing social distancing.
Pattaya News notes that gyms, pools, fitness centres, saunas and massage shops offering “soapies” are not included in the order.
Although Chon Buri has gone 6 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, it is still classified as a “red zone.” The Centre for Covid-19 Situation will hold a meeting on Friday and will discuss whether to reclassify the province as an “orange zone,” allowing tourists to visit without permission from a district official.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Pattaya
Chon Buri could be removed from “red zone” list, tourists expected to flock to Pattaya
After several consecutive days without a local Covid-19 case, Chon Buri might soon be removed from the government’s list of “red zones” for high risk of Covid-19. Once lockdown restrictions are eased, the coastal province expects to have an influx of tourists to Pattaya.
The province has been under strict disease control measures and is classified as one of the 5 coastal province with the highest risk under maximum control to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Many have been calling on the government to loosen restrictions and allow nonessential businesses to reopen. Massage and spa workers gathered yesterday, calling on the governor to allow their businesses to reopen. President of the Thai Hotels Association Eastern Chapter, Phisut Saekhu, is also calling for restrictions to be lifted, saying many hotels have shut down due to the pandemic and other businesses face serious liquidity problems.
Chon Buri has gone 6 consecutive days without a local Covid-19 transmission. The provincial governor Pakarathorn Thianchai says he’s informed the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and expects the province will be able to ease restrictions soon.
Other high risk “red zone” provinces, including Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat, may also be removed from the list. Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha says the CCSA will meet on Thursday and will look into changing the classification for those provinces from red to orange.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Nation Thailand
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri province reports 0 cases of Covid today
Chon Buri province is reporting 0 new cases of Covid-19, marking 3 out of 4 days with no new infections. Despite the good news, The Chonburi Department of Public Health is warning residents to “stay vigilant”.
A migrant worker tested positive for the virus yesterday but all close contacts, 93 people, to the person have tested negative and went into quarantine. The Provincial Employment Office in Mueang Chon Buri also closed, out of precaution.
The Chon Buri Department of Public Health says they will test 35 more who live around the same camp as the migrant worker, but those people are not considered close contacts. Banglamung and Pattaya has not had any cases of Covid for the past 7 days. Officials have said many times that the closure measures and provincial travel restrictions, that have left thousands out of work, will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so, but it looks like any reviews of the measures will take place at the end of this month.
Currently, Chon Buri province is categorised as a “highly controlled” area which essentially deems all travel to be stopped. Those who do wish to travel, to or from the area, must have written permission by a district official in order to enter or leave.
Such strict measures have left many formal workers desperate as hotels have asked many times for the government to issue a forced lockdown which would help these workers collect social security to aid their lost salaries. But those requests have so far been denied as the government says they are mulling other ways in which to help.
In the meantime, hotels have taken their restaurants to the streets by offering food stalls and delivery with most of the owners saying they are trying to support their remaining staff. Chinese businessmen handed out food packages last night in a goodwill gesture to help those in need.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri records no new Covid-19 infections for first time in 3 weeks
For the first time in 3 weeks, since it was hit by the resurgence of Covid-19 in late December, the eastern province of Chon Buri has recorded no new cases. It comes after weeks of restrictions and the closure of businesses, including nightlife and entertainment venues. The provincial Department of Public Health confirmed the positive development, which is being attributed to proactive and targeted mass testing of high-risk groups.
The Pattaya News reports that hundreds of Chon Buri residents are being tested every day, with testing expected to continue for the rest of the week. Wichai Thanasopon from the Chon Buri Department of Public Health has cautioned against people dropping their guard however, insisting everyone must continue to adhere to hygiene measures such as mask-wearing, hand washing, and social distancing.
Officials have also said it’s too soon to say if shuttered businesses can re-open or if other restrictions can be lifted, adding that they will monitor the situation as mass-testing continues throughout the province. Among the high-risk groups being tested are migrant workers living in cramped and crowded conditions, as well as those who visited entertainment spots in Si Racha, those who attended illegal gambling events, and key workers such as supermarket employees and taxi drivers.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Massage shops and spas in Chon Buri get the “okay” to reopen
Thailand News Today | Restrictions on Bangkok and Pattaya to be lifted? | January 27
Bangkok Airways to resume 2 domestic flights
House votes to remove kratom from Thailand’s narcotics list
Hotels and restaurants raided, 50 arrested for allegedly cheating “We Travel Together” subsidy scheme
27 migrants allegedly disguised as monks arrested on illegal entry charges, Bangkok abbot under investigation
Phuket eases restrictions, bars back to late-night hours
Covid-19 death toll exceeds 100,000 in the UK, government mulls quarantine for travellers
CCSA Update: 819 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
Mass Covid-19 immunisation in poor countries could take until 2024
Truck driver crashes into accident scene, severely injuring police officer
Chon Buri could be removed from “red zone” list, tourists expected to flock to Pattaya
CCSA mulls the easing of Covid-19 restrictions
Air pollution reaches “unhealthy” levels in Thailand’s north and northeast
Thai DJ Celebrity party is likely to be “super spreader” event
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
US Ambassador to Thailand quits after Biden inaugurated
13 Bangkok businesses allowed to reopen tomorrow
Pattaya hotels take food to the streets in bid to survive
Pattaya cleaning up its Walking Street act in time for Chinese New Year
Air pollution in Bangkok expected to get worse due to “cold spell”
Famous Thai actor tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
US President Biden reverses Trump’s policies on first day of presidency
Government is to allow people to use “legal” parts of cannabis in business
50,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive in Thailand in early February, more ahead
Banned politician says government silencing him by invoking Lese Majeste law
210 billion baht stimulus confirmed for “Rao Chana”
Phuket police confirm speed limit of bypass road after locals complain
CCSA Update: 142 new Covid-19 infections
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Business1 day ago
The ‘office’ is SO last century. Say hello to the world of remote working.
- Crime3 days ago
2 shot dead at Phuket Bus Terminal Saturday night
- Business2 days ago
34.7% of Thai tourist businesses closed down
- Crime3 days ago
29 arrested in Pattaya for smoking shisha above Indian restaurant
- Central Thailand3 days ago
50,000 to be tested for Covid-19 in Samut Sakhon, 198 new infections reported in Thailand today
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Czech ‘Covid’ sniffer dogs can detect Covid-19 with a 95% success rate
- Bangkok3 days ago
Phuket lifts mandatory quarantine restrictions for ‘high risk’ arrivals. But were they ever applied?
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Stop the burn – Thai Governors told to stop farmers burning off agricultural waste