Chon Buri

Major fire guts incense warehouse in Chon Buri

Maya Taylor

PHOTO: Video screenshot from news.ch7.com

An incense warehouse in the eastern province of Chon Buri has been completely destroyed by fire. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out at a joss sticks warehouse in the district of Ban Bueng on Sunday.

10 fire engines attended the blaze in Soi Intara and it took firefighters over an hour to bring the fire under control. Both the warehouse itself and a forklift truck have been completely destroyed.

The Pattaya News reports that nobody was injured in the blaze. According to the owner, 62-year-old Boontan Aunsura, there was nobody at work at the time the fire broke out as it was a staff holiday and the warehouse was shut. The report states that damage to the property is significant, with the exact cost yet to be confirmed. It’s not known if the warehouse was insured.

Chon Buri forensic officers are investigating the cause of the blaze, with early findings indicating it could have been started by a short circuit.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

