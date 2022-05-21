Chon Buri teen tries to steal air conditioning equipment while high

An 18 year old man in Bang Lamung district of Chon Buri province allegedly tried to steal various air conditioning equipment while high on paint thinner yesterday. The air conditioner store clerk told Nong Prue police he saw the suspect sneaking into the back of the store, and going through the equipment.

The Pattaya News reports that the unnamed suspect couldn’t answer questions because he was intoxicated. Police and a ‘Good Samaritan’ reportedly caught the alleged thief red-handed in the store, trying to steal the equipment. He was held in police custody, awaiting the next legal steps. The air conditioner store is located near Chaiyapruek Road in the Nong Prue sub-district.

In the past, thieves in the Chon Buri area have stooped so low as to steal air conditioning from a volunteer rescue worker’s foundation. In 2019, theives stole air conditioning not once, but twice from Volunteer Rescue Service Sawang Boriboon.

A supervisor from the foundation told reporters that the foundation had limited funds, and relied entirely on donations. The foundation provides services to injured people, and other people in various dangerous situations. The foundation said it was “shocked” that someone would stoop so low as to steal its air conditioning.

