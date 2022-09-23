Chon Buri blaze kills disabled man and his dogs

Another tragic fire broke out in Thailand this week, this time in the eastern Chon Buri province, in the main city district. The blaze hit three houses on Wednesday, killing a 52 year old man named Suriya Eimsawad, who was reportedly disabled.

Suriya was not the only one to perish in the devastating fire. His two dogs also died as they were chained in the house, and couldn’t escape.

A city district chief said that gusty winds helped spread the fire on the narrow street. This, he said, was compounded by cars parked on both sides of the street blocking access for fire trucks.

Seven fire trucks from the city district and surrounding districts arrived on the scene. Firefighters spent an hour putting out the blaze.

There have been a few fires in Chon Buri in recent months. Earlier this month, an elderly monk was tragically killed in a fire that destroyed a temple in the Sri Racha district.

Meanwhile, 23 people died from the horrific fire that consumed the Mountain B Pub in Sattahip, Chon Buri on August 5. The blaze claimed its 23rd victim nearly a month after the fire. This victim was the 10th person to die in the hospital following the catastrophe which initially claimed 13 lives inside the flaming pub.

SOURCE: Pattaya Mail