Elderly monk killed in Chon Buri temple fire

An elderly monk has been tragically killed in a fire that destroyed a temple yesterday in the Sri Racha district of Chon Buri province. The monk, 92 year old Phra Siang Achito Thongthammachart had been immobile due to his age, and couldn’t escape the unexpected fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the two-story temple engulfed in flames. The entire building burned down before the firefighters could put out the blaze. The firefighters then found the monk’s body in the burnt ruins of the temple’s parsonage. Phra Siang’s body was transferred to a nearby hospital, pending Sri Racha police’s investigation to find the cause of the brutal fire.

Another monk who said he witnessed the fire, 23 year old Phra Natchaphon Chuangbua Kittiphato, said the fire was believed to have been caused by an old wire. He said…

“I heard an electric snap, and the fire just broke out and spread.”

This news comes as the number of deaths from another fire in Chon Buri province continues to rise. Twenty-two people have now died from the blaze at Mountain B Pub in the Sattahip district. While 13 people were killed at the scene, many more have died after succumbing to their injuries in hospital, bringing the total to 22 so far.

With the news of the Sri Racha temple fire, Chon Buri now mourns another tragic loss with the death of Phra Siang Achito Thongthammachart.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News