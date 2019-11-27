Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places | The Thaiger

Chiang Rai
Former Chiang Rai Governor says “The Cave” wrong in some places
Chiang Rai’s former governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, says he’s disappointed in Tom Waller’s movie “The Cave”. He said the film does not depict all the details of the real-life drama and is “wrong in some places”.
Narongsak went to a special premiere of Tom Waller’s movie “The Cave”, along with members of the team involved in the rescue, on Monday night. The movie follows the two weeks from the time the 13 young football players entered the Tham Luang cave until the completion of the rescue, focussing on the journey of the foreign rescue team members.
The governor’s role in the drama was down-played in the movie with the actor playing him only appearing briefly. But real footage of some of the governor’s media briefings was used.
Governor Narongsak was the commander of the Joint Administration Centre for Rescue Operations at Tham Luang. He was the ‘face’ of the rescue hosting regular media briefings and overseeing a lot of the operations.
“I really appreciate the film, Narongsak said. It shows how difficult was it to bring children and their coach out of the cave. Like everyone else, I really didn’t think it would be that hard at the beginning but it was only when I was there, in front of the cave, that I fully appreciated the difficulties involved.”
“The thousands of people who amassed in the area certainly didn’t make it any easier.”
The movie is critical of several Thai officials depicted in the movie as being over-officious and getting in the way of offers of assistance.
“Sadly the movie does not mention our four-part action plan. Namely to pump out as much water as a diver needs to help the children out; to explore the top of the hill to find an alternative entrance; to find the path of the water that flows into the cave; and identify the thinnest part of the cave wall to find where the children were and then drill,” he said.
The former governor said he also felt uneasy about the assault on the Thai government officers shown in the movie.
Waller told The Nation the film shows the rescue of the children from the cave by the team who participated in the real event. Waller also told The Nation that the governor only stayed in the theatre for a short time at the start of the movie before departing.
“I wasn’t there so my information comes from those who had interesting stories. Including one about a person who wanted to help but didn’t know who to contact. Also someone else who had to submit the ID card to receive a visitor’s pass. I wanted a balanced movie, not one that is biased. There were many elements in this movie”
Writing on his Facebook page Director Tom Waller said he ran into the former Chiang Rai governor after the premiere.
“In the first 20 minutes, he told me off for using false information in the trailer. He said it shouldn’t be claimed as being based on a true story. He was so busy that he didn’t introduce himself to Jim Warny.” (who is features in the film).
“I don’t want him to criticise the movie for the wrong information since he didn’t even watch the whole film. I admit there were changes but it’s a film.”
Chiang Rai
Driver busted with 3 million methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai
Police in Northern Thailand have arrested a lorry driver for trafficking almost 3 million methamphetamine pills from Chiang Rai province, destined for Bangkok. Police told the media they arrested the man after a tip at a checkpoint in Lampang province.
The driver was identified as 25 year old Poramet Ruaysoongnern from Nakhon Ratchasima in north-eastern Thailand.
Police said, after searching the truck they discovered 2.9 million meth pills in 22 fertiliser sacks.
Poramet is being held for further questioning. Thai media report that police are investigating the source of the drugs.
Poramet told investigators that he drove from Pathum Thani’s Talad market to pick up the fertiliser sacks from a petrol station in Wiang Pa Pao district. He told police he didn’t know there were drugs in the sacks.
Chiang Rai
‘The Cave’ – covers a lot of ground but misses some key details
The Thaiger went to the first session of Tom Waller’s ‘The Cave’ and loved it. It’s frenetic, it’s very busy and it covers a lot of territory regarding the scope of the saga. But it also lacks focus, a lot of the actors play themselves with varying success and, well, we already know the (mostly) happy ending.
But the overall experience when leaving the cinema is of a satisfying portrayal of the dramatic international rescue and the many people that came together to make it happen.
There is SO much to cover from the entire, gripping two weeks during June and July last year. And trying to focus on any, one, story in the two hour running time means that a lot of other details would have to be left out. So the director tries to cram a little bit of everything so there’s not a lot of time to get involved in any of the main characters.
So where is the focus in the story? Who was the ‘star’? Was it the Governor of Chiang Rai province who we saw so often briefing the media? Was it the 23 year old assistant coach Ekkapol who carried a lot of the responsibility for the safety of his young players? Was it the divers who found the boys? Was it the Australian diver/doctors who came up with the risky evacuation plan? Was it the Navy Seal who lost his life whilst trying to rescue the 13 young men?
For any director this is always going to be a problem covering such a broad story of 100s of heroes and thousands of others, all providing help that eventuated in the successful rescue. Director Tom Waller decides to focus on the overseas divers that were brought in provide vital expertise and come up with an impossible plan to extricate the 13 young men. Specifically Jim Warny, a Belgian diver, based in Ireland. He plays himself in ‘The Cave’ and we follow his personal journey through the rescue.
Most of the action is shot with hand-held cameras adding to the urgency. So sit at the back of the cinema, it gets a bit nauseous sitting in the middle of the cinema. There’s also a clever merge of original footage, recreated footage and the actual people involved in the rescue playing themselves. That you can’t really spot the real from the recreated is a nice bit of cinematic trickery.
The Thai authorities don’t come out very well in this telling of the tale but the local Thais, many playing themselves, will win your hearts as we’re reminded of their many unsung contributions to the rescue. The infamous Thai paperwork and bureaucracy, that is usually just annoying in daily life here in Thailand, becomes life-threatening during the real rescue. This ‘touchy’ subject is well covered as the drama unfolds.
Whilst the two weeks are crammed into two hours, you are on a constant ride of frustration, recollections and the happy moments when the 13 are all brought out of the Tham Luang cave alive, against the odds.
And then it ends, quite abruptly.
Having followed the story from Day One as a writer, I was immersed in the details for over two weeks last year. So there wasn’t many surprises in the movie.
Interestingly, the two Australian doctors who actually came up with, and implemented, the audacious plan to sedate the members of MuPa, making the extraction possible, were barely mentioned. The two men (who were awarded Australian of the Year 2018) ended up with a 20 second side story with an actor with a bad Aussie accent explaining to two of the other divers how to administer the Ketamine doses used to sedate the boys.
That was it. Many other details remained uncovered, including the huge tent city that rose up from the Tham Luang mud during the two weeks to house the enormous international media interest, complete with a pop-up curry kitchen provided by the locals.
But go and see it. It’s the first of many productions currently underway. The next one will be the Netflix documentary series which includes interviews with all the main players, including the 13 young men.
Director, Irish-Thai Tom Waller, during filming of ‘The Cave’
It certainly makes me want to jump in a plane and go and visit the Tham Luang caves… when it’s not raining!
‘The Cave’ is on major theatrical release now around Thailand, in English with Thai sub-titles. Here’s a list of the main cast…
- Jim Warny as himself, a Belgian diver and electrician based in Ireland
- Ekawat Niratworapanya as Ekkaphon Chanthawong, stateless assistant coach of the “Wild Boar” soccer team
- Tan Xiaolong as himself, a Chinese diver
- James Edward Holley as a U.S. Air Force Major
- Nirut Sirijanya as Governor of Chiang Rai Province
- Bobby Gerrits as a U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant
- Ross Cain as John, a British diver
- Jumpa Saenprom as Mae Bua Chaicheun, a Thai rice farmer
- Todd Ruiz as himself, an American reporter for Khao Sod
- Erik Brown as himself, a Canadian diver
- Mikko Paasi as himself, a Finnish diver
- Ross W. Clarkson as an Australian doctor
- Lawrence de Stefano as Chris, British lead diver
Chiang Rai
Cave rescue movie opens today around Thailand
A movie about last year’s dramatic rescue at the Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai province opens today around Thailand.
“The Cave – Nang Non” is based on “the untold true stories of some of the rescuers involved in the mega-international rescue mission that captivated the world’s attention
The director, Thai-Irish filmmaker Tom Waller, told a Bangkok press conference this week “It was a real miracle that needed to be made into a movie.”
Waller says it tells the story of many unsung heroes, in addition to the divers and experts from all over the world, who brought out the 13 young men from the Mu Pa (Wild Boar) football team from the flooded cave.
“Those heroes included local farmers who let their rice fields be flooded by huge amounts of water pumped out of the cave, without asking for compensation.”
For 18 days, from late June to early July 2018, the dramatic events at Tham Luang cave managed to divert global attention from the World Cup football tournament going on at the time. It also diverted the media’s eyes away from the Phuket boat disaster which killed 47 Chinese passengers.
The cave drama began with the Wild Boars youth football team and their coach entering the cave after a routine practice on a Saturday afternoon, and rising rainwater forcing them to head kilometres-deep into the cave, where they got trapped. More than two weeks later, the rescue mission was successful and became the best feel-good story of the year.
“I am very proud that the first movie about the Tham Luang rescue is a Thai film.”
The production team for ‘The Cave’ includes many Thais and foreign film crews.
Waller earned critical praise for his 2014 film “The Last Executioner,” based on Thailand’s last state executioner, Chavoret Jaruboon.
Belgian rescue diver Jim Warny, who took part in the rescue mission, plays himself in the movie. He says the film’s portrayal of the rescue is “100% real” and not dramatised.
Many others involved also play themselves, including Finnish diver Mikko Paasi, Chinese cave diving instructor Tan Xiaolong, and former village head Noppadon Niyomka, who sent his “King Naga” pumps to help draw water from the cave.
