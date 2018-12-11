Teaching children to avoid sexual predators | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Teaching children to avoid sexual predators
Members of the police-led Thailand Internet Crime against Children (TICAC), Zoe International and the Hug Project are educating students on how perpetrators lure victims and use their sexual information and images to further extort sexual favours.
“Their plans are very complex,” said Wirawan ‘Boom’ Mosby, founder and director of the Hug Project, which co-launched the program with Zoe International and TICAC yesterday.
Sexual predators have migrated to the Internet over the past few years, thanks mainly to development in technology and strong police suppression in real time, Wirawan said.
She said both boys and girls are being targeted, citing a TICAC case that involved more than a hundred teenage boys.
In a typical scenario, she explained, a paedophile sets up a fake account on social media such as Line, Facebook or Skype, using the image of a beautiful girl as a profile picture to get close to the target. After building affection and trust, the predator might then send a clip of a woman masturbating, and ask for a similar clip in exchange. These clips are then recorded and sold to a secret group.
As the target is often scared about the clip being leaked, the predator is able to extort more videos, Wirawan explained.
As per the Hug Project, two teachers in each school will be trained to help students avoid falling prey to online sexual coercion and extortion. The students will know which teachers they can reach out to, and the teachers in turn can report the case to Hug Project officers or TICAC.
“We will use technology to fight technology,” Wirawan added.
The project will also limit students’ access to adult content. By installing OpenDNS on their Wi-Fi routers, schools will be able to block pornography and websites deemed “unsafe” from being accessed by devices connected to the school’s Wi-Fi.
Wirawan’s company, Movaci Technology, will also offer free technical support.
For now, the programme includes eight state-run schools and three private foundations, along with about 3,000 students, but Wirawan hopes the initiative will be adopted nationwide.
“I hope the Education Ministry adopts and implements this project in all schools,” she said.
TICAC chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said police had investigated 128 cases of child pornography and 39 of child trafficking between 2015 and 2018.
Of the 140 suspects, 45 were foreigners and the remainder Thai. Police rescued 107 children – 33 boys and 74 girls.
Wirawan has been honoured by the US State Department for combating child trafficking in Thailand.
STORY: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Nude couple pictured on top of Egyptian pyramid sparks investigation
“Climbing pyramids is illegal in Egypt, with critics saying the incident shows a disregard for the nation’s laws and its conservative society.”
The question of tourists and their behavior at national monuments and popular sites comes up again today. This time in Egypt…
Read the report HERE.
“A video that shows a foreign couple in a naked embrace at the summit of the Great Khufu Pyramid of Giza is sparking reaction among Egyptians.
The three-minute video recorded at night shows a man and a woman scaling what appears to be the Great Pyramid of Giza with the skyline of Cairo in the background. When they reach the top, the video shows the woman taking off her shirt and finishes with a still image of them in a naked embrace.
Minister of Antiquities Khaled al-Anani called it a violation of public morality, and said the incident and the video will be investigated by the attorney general.”
It’s happened often enough in Thailand where locals believe that foreign tourists have ‘defiled’ their monuments with poor behaviour. The incidents are often innocent affairs where tourists have climbed over something the locals perceive as sacred, all the way to posing with their naked butts in front of famous temples.
Read about that fiasco HERE.
Or a more recent example in Chiang Mai HERE.
Or this one in Ayutthaya HERE.
How can tourists know exactly what is expected of them at some of these monuments? Is it the responsibility of local authorities to alert foreign tourists about expected behaviour? In some case it may not be 100% clear about what is, and what isn’t, allowed.
Share your thoughts on our Facebook post about the topic HERE. You haven’t ‘liked’ our Facebook page? Make sure you do when you’re there and keep up-to-date with what’s happening in Thailand.
Bangkok
King leads the way in ‘Bike for Love and Warmth’ – PHOTOS
Yesterday’s Bike Un Ai Rak event proved again that Thai’s love getting onto their bikes and joining in a royally-sponsored cycling campaign. The event was held yesterday, in the capital and provinces.
Hundreds of thousands of people across the country took part in the “love and warmth” cycle rides. The main event was held in Bangkok where the ride was personally led by His Majesty the King to mark the opening of the “Un Ai Rak Fair” at the Dusit Palace in the Royal Plaza.
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who has graciously allowed the second “Un Ai Rak” Fair to be held at the Royal Plaza and Sanam Sua Pa, officially opened the fair at 3.30pm yesterday.
The fair will continue until January 19. Also present at the fair’s opening were HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, HRH Princess Bajrakitiyabha and HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana, who inspected the fair’s exhibition after His Majesty pressed the button to unveil the fair as an opening gesture.
The King led the 39km “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” bicycle ride at 5pm, with thousands of people standing along the route hoping to catch a glimpse of the monarch.
The bike route ran from the Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan and back. City police temporarily blocked off key Bangkok roads, including Rajdamnoen Avenue, Charoen Krung, Suk Sawat and Phitsanulok Road, from 2pm.
While security at the cycling event was tight, Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-General Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the ride around Bangkok.
Meanwhile, Uttaradit was bustling from the morning, as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for the 29km ride. Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who had already cycled 60km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, joined her family in the ride.
In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people registered for the 27km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning. Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice before heading off.
In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex. Meanwhile, the King’s sister Princess Ubolratana expressed her support for the “Un Ai Rak: Bike for Love and Warmth” cycling event by posting photographs of herself in cycling gear via her Instagram account, #nichax.
The princess captioned one photograph, saying she had led a group on bicycles at 5.25am on Sunday to scout the “Bike for Love” route and help chase the rain away.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Bangkok
The wheels are rolling for today’s Bike Un Ai Rak around Thailand
Cyclists were enthusiastically preparing on Sunday morning for the “Bike for Love and Warmth” ride to be led in Bangkok by His Majesty the King and coinciding with other rides starting simultaneously around the country in the afternoon.
Citizens are expected to line the King’s 39km route from Dusit Palace’s Royal Plaza to Lat Pho Park in Samut Prakan.
The bicycle ride officially opens the second annual “Un Ai Rak” fair taking place in Bangkok from Sunday through January 19.
Immigration Police Bureau chief Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn affirmed that officers were ready to facilitate both Thais and foreign tourists participating in the rides.
Immigration officers will be at Dusit Police Station ready to help foreigners.
Surachate urged people to wear appropriate clothing and beware of pickpockets in the crowd. Uttaradit was already bustling on Sunday morning as an estimated 6,000 people began gathering at City Hall, many wearing commemorative yellow shirts, ready for a 29km ride.
Among them was 65 year old Prasopsak Sornlam, who’d already cycled 60 km from his home in Pichai district, starting out at 6am, and five year old Plairung Akarapitak, participating with her family.
In Phuket, more than 6,000 people registered for the ride from Phuket Town to Nat Chalong and back. Today’s event will cover 27 kilometres.
In Chiang Mai, some 10,000 people have registered for a 27 km ride from the International Exhibition and Convention Centre, passing various attractions before returning.
Provincial health official Dr Thoranee Kayee said 10 ambulances, 26 first-aid bikes and 40 medical personnel were ready if needed, and participants could undergo health checks and get medical advice prior to the start.
In Lampang, 5,400 people had registered for a 29km ride from the Government Complex past the city pillar shrine, Wat Saen Muangma, the train station and the Prince Bunyawat Wongmanit Monument to the Lampang Clock Tower.
Merging with the main riding group at different points will be disabled riders starting from Bunyawat Road, elderly cyclists coming from Ban Chiang Rai and Tha Krow Noi roads, and a youth group starting from Chatchai Road.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 things NOT to do in Phuket
Top 10 ways to avoid Dengue Fever
Return to Elephant Jungle Sanctuary
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
13 year old Muay Thai fighter dies from head injuries
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Happy Loy Krathong. Here are your krathong launching locations in Phuket.
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Australian sentenced to death in Thailand on drug smuggling charges
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Thaiger Radio News – Tuesday
Wealthy Thai woman boasts online about her welfare card
Tourists complain about thin elephant being forced to do party tricks
Fire destroys wooden house in Wichit
HM King provides funerals for two Un Ai Rak cyclists
“Post-poll government will lack legitimacy”
Fighting age with exercise
Teaching children to avoid sexual predators
Chinese charged over test-taking scam
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
Thanyapura hosts Phuket’s biggest cycling event
Officials warn motorists about road construction along Patak Road
Man found hanged in room in Koh Kaew
Floating clinic opens in Kanchanaburi
Top 10 most popular Asian cities 2018 – Agoda
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Top 10 scams in Thailand
-
Property3 days ago
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
-
Phang Nga3 days ago
Phuket’s hotel and property players look north
-
Thai Life19 hours ago
New WHO world road death report – Thailand drops to number 8 but still high
-
Thailand4 days ago
The rich do get richer, at least in Thailand
-
People4 days ago
Tail-rotor control failure linked to Vichai helicopter crash
-
Pattaya3 days ago
72 year old fined 500 baht for blocking ambulance
-
Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya’s reclaimed beaches are washing away
You must be logged in to post a comment Login