Connect with us

National

I’ve got a little list – Thai PM

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Article 44 of the interim Thai charter is the NCPO’s open cheque to pass any laws it wishes. And many have been directed from the PM’s office over the course of his over four years at the head of the nation’s military government. But it appears he’s lost count of how many have been passed and ordered his deputy PM to compile a full list so some of them can be enshrined as law into the future.

Deputy PMr Wissanu Krea-ngam, the government’s legal expert says he’s been directed by Prayut to compile the list of orders issued under Article 44 of the interim charter since they took power in May 2014. Wissanu said he has assigned officials to compile the list for him.

Wissanu said General Prayut also wanted to upgrade some of the Article 44 directives to permanent laws while other orders would have to be annulled before the next elected government took office.

“Only necessary Article 44 orders will be retained. When the country returns to democracy we’ll see which Article 44 orders need to be deleted from the statutes and we will cancel them before that time,” Wissanu said. He added that orders that have expired would remain expired.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Dengue fever cases over 50,000 in 2018

The Thaiger

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

Thailand health officials say the country has topped the 50,000 mark with dengue fever cases so far in 2018.

According to the Ministry of Health’s Bureau of Epidemiology, a total of 50,079 cases have been reported from the 77 provinces up to August 27. 65 of those cases died from complications related to the disease.

The areas where you are most likely to contract dengue include Phuket, Nakorn Pathom, Phichit,  Maehongsorn and Krabi.

Dengue fever is an infectious disease carried by mosquitoes in mostly tropical zones around the world. Dengue used to be called “break-bone fever” because it often causes severe joint and muscle pain that patient’s describe feels like bones are breaking.

People contract the dengue virus from the bite of an infectious Aedes mosquito – you can’t get dengue from another human.

The Ministry of Health reports that there are three types of dengue fever in order of less severe to most: the typical uncomplicated dengue fever, dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHS) and dengue shock syndrome (DSS).

The World Health Organization estimates there may be 50–100 million dengue infections worldwide every year. However, new research from the University of Oxford and the Wellcome Trust suggests that the number is more likely to be 390 million dengue infections per year worldwide.

Read the Top 10 ways to avoid contracting dengue HERE.

Continue Reading

National

She gambled. She lost.

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

The Belarusian self-proclaimed seductress, nabbed by police last February in Pattaya running ‘sex classes’ for Russian tourists in the party town, remains in a Thai prison. In the days after her arrest, her relatively minor immigration transgression ramped up into an international scandal when she claimed she could dish dirt on US President Trump and some of his alleged Russian associates.

She said she knew people. She said she had secret recordings. If it was all a gamble to help secure preferred treatment or an early release, the gamble hasn’t paid off as yet.

After appearing in court in September along with her sex-mentor Alexander Kirillov, she’s still awaiting the next move in the Thai legal system – likely, a date with the Courts set for January next year. Six other Russians nabbed during the sex course remain in jail as well.

Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, has stuck to her story all the while rotting in a Thai prison awaiting progress in her case and some help from a wealthy Russian businessman who is currently embroiled in the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 US Presidential elections.

According to a story in the NYTimes.com, she says she is waiting to hear back from the man she claims she had an affair with, Oleg V. Deripaska, a Russian tycoon and oligarch. She claims that she sent the tapes to him and is waiting to hear back from him, hoping that he’ll do something to ‘arrrange’ her release. Good luck with that!

In April, the United States imposed sanctions on Mr. Deripaska and six other Russian oligarchs as punishment for interference in the 2016 election and other Russian aggressions.

Read the rest of the NYTimes.com article HERE.

Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Sunday

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 2, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending