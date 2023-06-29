Chiang Mai locals eager for lottery win: Demand for ‘lucky’ numbers soars

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

The northern city of Chiang Mai has experienced intense demand for lottery numbers as locals seek out lucky digits ahead of Saturday’s draw. This surge in activity was observed at 9am today, across various locations including markets, transportation hubs, major streets, and key spots like the Chiang Mai Gate and Nong Hoy. The going rate for a single lottery ticket was primarily set at 100 baht (US$2.8), and collection bundles were priced between 110 to 120 baht (US$3 to US$3.3).

The appeal of hot numbers was apparent, with a continual stream of people buying them from different stalls. Lottery vendor Pannee explained that the high ticket prices did not discourage the public from buying. She went on to explain that a ticket wholesaler known as Yipua would sell them to vendors at elevated prices ranging from 90 to 96 baht. As a consequence, vendors would then raise the retail price to 110 or 120 baht. The most popular numbers for this period were: 10, 28, 70, 71, 95, 00, 04, 65, 66, 79, and 97.

Pannee further revealed additional numbers for consideration, linked to the 30th Prime Minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, born on September 5, 1970. At 42 to 43 years of age, the numbers 05, 23, 42, 43, 59, 523, and 376 were all projected as fortuitous. Additionally, the changing governance day on June 24, 1932, marking 91 years, was another source for potential lucky numbers, reported KhaoSod.

Thai literature’s top poet, Sunthorn Phu, who was born on June 26, 1786, and passed away at the age of 69 in 1855, also contributed numbers for lottery hopefuls. Specifically, the age at the time of his death, 69 years, as well as the elapsed time since his passing, 31 years, were prominent figures in the lottery circles.

Ploypairin, a local fortune-teller and lottery number analyst, as well as the successor for the Northern Region’s lucky number legacy, added a note of caution for the draw occurring on July 1, a Saturday. She said…

“The partner number for that day is 7. The friendly numbers are 8 and 9. Watch out for the double numbers. As per my calculations, the two-digit numbers for this period include 25, 79, 87, 85, 18, 76, 65, 68, and 71. The three-digit numbers include 186, 711, 118, 855, 668, 885, 715, 178, 651, 587, and 678. Best of luck to all.”