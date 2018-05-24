PHOTO: Chiang Mai Citylife

Downtown Chiang Mai has hit by flash floods this morning (Thursday) following heavy rains on Wednesday night.

Residents reported several roads with up to 20 to 40 centimetres of water, forcing kerbside shops to move their businesses to higher ground.

Local authorities said the flooding started at 3am this morning. Most of it came from Doi Suthep, flooding the Mae Kha Canal and its branches, which overflowed into adjacent communities, including Sri Ping Muang, Nantharam and Fah Mai Pratu Kom.

Cyclists were forced off roads and vehicle engines stalled. Motorists rushing through the deluge only made matters worse for residents, sending the water into houses in their wake.

The road in front of the Chiang Mai College of Dramatic Arts near Kom Market was 20 to 30cm deep. Classes continued as scheduled, though few students were in attendance. Some parents bringing their children to the school simply turned around upon seeing the floodwaters.

Barriers were erected to close off a section of road in front of the Fah Mai Pratu Kom community and pumps were installed to direct water into the Mae Kha Canal.

Volunteers were seen removing trash from storm drain grids that was impeding drainage.

STORY: The Nation