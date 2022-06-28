Central Thailand
Thai netizens berate government for wasting public cash on working holidays
Thai netizens have slammed government officials in the central province of Pathum Thani for wasting taxes on a pointless trip to Phang Nga and Phuket.
Government officials from the Mueng Tha Khlong District were supposed to be taking part in a working seminar to develop women’s potential in Phang Nga, and Phuket, from June 23 – 26. But the non-profit organization, Anti-Corruption of Thailand, criticised the government on its Facebook page, ปฏิบัติการหมาเฝ้าบ้าน, saying they used the 490,000 baht trip as a holiday.
The pictures posted on the non-profit organisation’s Facebook page were taken from the Facebook accounts of the seminar participants.
The picture captions were cutting. One said, “Others might go to the sea to escape from love and hot weather, but we escape from work.” Another said, “Go to Phuket! Thanks to the kind sponsors,” and another, “Wonderful activities for Tha Khlong women.”
The pictures reveal the participants cruising, visiting tourist attractions, drinking, and enjoying parties.
The Mayor of Mueng Tha Khlong district, Suthep Wongjaeng, defended the trip saying the project was aimed at improving the skills and potential of women in the community. He explained that the participants joined a seminar about being a leader in the digital era.
Suthep added that the group also visited women’s communities on Koh Panyi Island in Phang Nga, and Phuket to learn how those women work and use their free time to earn more family income.
Suthep says the group travelled there with a reasonable objective, and posting pictures on social media was a normal thing people did.
Many Thai netizens commented on the Facebook post, and most people agreed with the criticisms, that the trip seemed pointless and money wasted. Comments posted included, “That’s the result of my taxes,” “After relaxing, don’t forget to smile while servicing people too,” and “They followed the government’s measures, Thai people should travelled in Thailand.”
SOURCE: Thairath | ปฏิบัติการหมาเฝ้าบ้าน
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai netizens berate government for wasting public cash on working holidays
Thailand News Today | Post pandemic Thailand – What to expect
British boxer vows to get back in ring after Thai horror crash
Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders from over 51 countries
China calls for enhanced relations with Thailand
Foreign sex pest caught on film assaulting Thai beauty contestant
Power lines and transformers to be checked after fatal Bangkok Chinatown fire
Thai PM makes bizarre ‘go easy on me’ plea to media
Thai social media influencer lied to flog football game tickets
Best destinations for a low-season yacht charter in Phuket 2022
3 Thai political activists tried to commit suicide in prison
Majority of international travel to Phuket is from India
Fake voucher victims demand action against Pattaya travel agent
Thai Health Minister Anutin tests positive for Covid-19
Thai man jailed for rape in London massage parlour
Countdown to Thailand’s Post Pandemic Day – July 1 | GMT
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
Phuket homeowner checks CCTV to find foreign couple canoodling outside house
UPDATE: Fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner denied bail
It’s official – face masks now voluntary in most places in Thailand
UPDATE: Police arrest fraudulent Japanese restaurant owner at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Thailand’s former PM Thaksin compares marijuana to opium
Frenchman found dead in luxury villa in Koh Samui, Thailand
Phuket public health office says smoking cannabis is legal, but…
Thailand and UK sign ambitious bilateral trade deal
Thailand develops cannabis test kits that detect THC levels in 15 minutes
Expect more wind and rain in most of Thailand
Northeast Thailand teacher’s ex stabs her to death in classroom
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
Thai woman confesses to beating 6 year old granddaughter to death with pestle
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Cannabis vendor in central Thailand is making bank
- Crime3 days ago
From Pattaya with Love, or How To Win Friends and Taser People!
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thailand to be “post pandemic” this week, not endemic
- Central Thailand1 day ago
School director fired after allegedly covering up rape of 11 year old girl
- China1 day ago
Boost to tourism industry as China resumes flights to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health officials ‘concerned’ about the international rise of Omicron BA4 and BA5 variants
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand is open NOW – masks off, bars open until 2am
- Business1 day ago
Phuket’s Central Patong shopping mall plans reopening and recruitment drive