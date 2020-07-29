1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
1 dead, 14 injured in Nakhon Phathom market collapse
A woman is dead and 14 others injured hurt after a steel structure at a market in the central Nakhon Pathom province’s Bang Khaem subdistrict collapsed in a storm yesterday. Police rushed to the scene and found that 32 year old sausage vendor Supranee (surname withheld) had been killed while 14 merchants and customers were injured with 5 in reportedly seriously condition. They were rushed to nearby hospitals.
A marketgoer said he was shopping when he noticed a storm with strong winds brewing. Heavy rain soon followed.
“After only 10 minutes of heavy wind and rain, I saw the roof sinking and many people ran for their lives. The area comprising fresh food stalls was hit badly, while other buildings in the market, which spans more than 5 rai, weren’t affected.”
Local officials are evaluating the damage and providing assistance to those affected.
