World economy wakes up to a day when the US has imposed new tariffs on China | The Thaiger

Business
World economy wakes up to a day when the US has imposed new tariffs on China
The US has rolled out new tariffs on Chinese products yesterday but some economists say the latest gamble is likely to backfire and hurt the US economy. Meanwhile they predict the ramping up of the tariff ti-for-tat will not tarnish China’s resilience or dampen development in the long run.
Yesterday the US administration imposed 15% additional tariffs on about half of another $300 billion of Chinese imports. Oil prices fell this morning after the new tariffs came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global growth and demand for crude.
US President Trump, writing on Twitter, maintains his goal was to reduce US reliance on China and he again urged American companies to find alternate suppliers outside China.
Americans for Free Trade, a coalition of more than 160 US business organisations, asked for the new tariff increases on Chinese goods to be postponed. It said increased costs for US manufacturers and farmers.
“Ordering companies to leave China, the world’s second-largest economy, is not a solution and is unrealistic,” the letter said. “Because many of our industrial inputs are still sourced in China, these new tariffs will act as a tax on US manufacturers and US farmers, whose costs will now increase.”
Qi Zhenhong, from the China Institute of International Studies, a government think tank, said US consumers will end up footing the bill for their government’s unilateral tariff hikes targeting imported goods out of China.
“The US administration needs to stop its trade bullying because it has been weighing on the global economy.”
Tu Xinquan, the director of the China Institute for WTO Studies at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing, says the US government’s accusations against China, such as forced technology transfers and intellectual property infringement, are groundless.
“China, as an advocate of globalisation, has the capability to ensure its own steady economic development.”
In response to yesterday’s US tariff hike, China retaliated. According to the country’s latest tariff plan targeting $75 billion in US goods, some levies on certain US goods took effect on Sunday, while other tariffs will come into force on December 15, mirroring the timetable the US has laid out.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the purchasing managers index in August for China’s manufacturing sector edged down to 49.5 from 49.7 in July. It was the fourth consecutive month that the PMI showed contraction. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion, while one below 50 reflects contraction.
Bangkok
New Central Village luxury outlet opens for business at BKK
Wonder if anyone from Airports of Thailand were invited to this morning’s opening?
The Central Pattana president and CEO Preecha Ekkunagul, and directors Suthikiatis Chirathivat and Sudhitham Chirathivat, presided at the official opening ceremony of Central Village next to Suvarnabhumi airport this morning.
Central Village has cost more than 5 billion and was five years in the planning. The new ‘luxury outlet’ houses 150 retail stores and claims to carry domestic and foreign goods being sold at discounts of 35-70%.
During the week the AoT (Airports of Thailand) tried to railroad the opening by claiming that the new shopping centre had ignored numerous planning laws and posed an air traffic hazard. The Administrative Court and Civil Aviation Authority have dismissed these claims.
“There are outlets for fashion items, IT gadgets, home décor, toys and sporting goods, as well as 40,000 square metres in Food Village. Outlets are arranged in different ‘villages’ and all buildings feature beautiful Thai modern architecture to accentuate Thai charms for foreign tourists,” said CEO Preecha Ekkunagul at the opening ceremony.
More than 2,000 customers joined the opening ceremony hoping to get the first look at the new Central Village. The complex is accessible by MRT, taxis and private cars and also provides free shuttle services from Udomsuk BTS station, Central World and Suvarnabhumi airport.
Highlighted brands at the mall include Club 21, Ermenegildo Zegna, Etro, Michael Kors, Adidas Factory Outlet, Calvin Klein, Converse, Crocs, Guiardano, Jim Thompson Factory, L’Oreal Luxe, Quicksilver & Roxy & DC, Rip Curl, Swarosvski, Timberland, Toys R Us, Victoria’s Secret and Watch Station.
Set to open soon are outlets of Chloe, Coach, Kate Spade New York, Kenzo, Polo Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Bath & Body Works, Harnn, Kipling, Onitsuka Tiger and Tommy Hilfiger.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Cool music for a hot island. Fabulous Phuket 102.75 FM arrives.
Phuket’s airwaves get a much-need make-over on Monday when a new radio station launches. The new station, Fabulous Phuket 102.75 FM takes over the old frequency from The Thaiger that operated on 102.75 FM for nearly three years before it started focussing all their attention on thethaiger.com instead.
We met with the new owner/operator of Fabulous Phuket, Tommy Dee, to find out what listeners can look forward to the Fabulous Phuket hits the airwaves from next Monday, September 2. Tommy’s other station, Fabulous 103 FM in Pattaya is acknowledged as one of the best ‘farang’ stations in the country, all due to Tommy’s persistence and professionalism.
How will Fabulous Phuket be different from the current stations available?
“When ‘Fab’ first launched we had a goal to have quality shows day and night, not just the easy ‘music…jingle’ approach run by a computer, but a fun station with experienced on-air presenters. Our daytime squad will be on duty from 6am with the BBC news content until 8am when our live shows kick off with ‘Brooksy’ on the morning show. “The Mighty” Peter Quinn is on from noon to 3pm, then “Drive Time Dave” until 6pm. After that we share shows with our sister Pattaya station through to Midnight.
“So you have someone in the studio keeping you company most of the day. We’re in your car and travelling around Phuket with you.”
“These three guys are pros, theres no pre recorded generic voice recordings like “that was a great song and this is another one”. These guys are truly “on it and in it” throughout their shows, choosing their own music and style. To me, anything else is just a Juke Box and we aren’t one of those.
“We will also have local Phuket news and hourly updates from the BBC.”
Tell us a quick history of Fabulous Pattaya 103 FM.
“Fabulous 103 in Pattaya is about 10 yrs old now, and started as a hobby. I had been involved with another station but moved on to pursue our own station. Eventually Fabulous 103 started as a one man band in what we called ‘the tin shack’. When it rained we put cups on the mixers to catch the rain from the leaky roof.
“We struggled a bit in the early days and I even sold a house to keep the business afloat. Wise or unwise, I invested a lot in state of the art radio radio equipment to build the best radio station facility in Thailand. We were also lucky to recruit excellent radio presenters to support Fabulous.
“Most are still with us after all these years. We became Pattaya’s Number One radio station after starting with our leaky shack just five years before, and now we’re bring our expertise and team to Phuket.
What is the ’sound’ of Fabulous Phuket
“Fabulous Phuket is a station designed and scheduled to keep listeners in touch with new music while enjoying the classics too. It’s lots of things, it’s fresh, it’s Fabulous and always genuinely FUN. We built the Fabulous brand to share the fun you can have with radio.”
Would you be interested to have other local presenters contact you?
“Without doubt, yes. That’s how we hooked up with the likes of Brooksy, Megan and Denny. They contacted me, we met and it was obvious they would be amazing. We get emails weekly now from people “wanting to be on the radio”. But whoever is on ‘Fab’ has to be good enough for listeners to enjoy. Send us a file and we’ll get back to you.”
Fabulous Phuket 102.75 FM kicks off on Monday, September 2.
Bangkok
Central Village developer vows to plough ahead with Suvarnabhumi opening
The developer of the luxury outlet near Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport is vowing to continue with the opening of Central Village as planned.
Airports of Thailand (AoT) is blocking the entrance to the 5-billion-baht development, scheduled to open this Saturday.
Central Pattana Plc (CPN) is petitioning the Administrative Court for an injunction against AoT, with CPN President Preecha Ekkunagul also calling on the police for assistance.
“If the court can’t protect us, we would ask the police to solve the problem. We also have a back-up plan to resolve the issue.”
AoT alleges the development is unlawfully built on AoT land but CPN insists permission was granted by the Department of Highways (DoH), and that Central Village is on land adjacent to the highway, which AoT does not have rights to.
“Highway No.370 is a plot of land assigned by the government to the DoH to build on. It is different to the land plot expropriated to make way for Suvarnabhumi airport, which is under the care of the AoT.”
CPN also says it has received the permits to build within the Air Navigation Safety Zone identified by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), and that its buildings do not violate any rules or height requirements.
It’s understood that CAAT chief Chula Sukmanop has confirmed the development does not violate International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.
But AoT president, Nitinai Sirismatthakarn, refers to an incident that took place at a golf course 4 kilometres from the airport, where laser beams used at an event confused some pilots.
“AoT will ask the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to probe whether the project violates town plan codes and ask CAAT to recheck whether the project may interfere with aviation safety. Since the project is a large-scale one, its lighting system may affect flight operations.”
