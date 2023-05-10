Twitter CEO Elon Musk reveals new features including calls and encrypted messaging

Image via Getty Signature

Details regarding new features for Twitter, including calls and encrypted messaging, have been unveiled by Chief Executive Elon Musk, 49 years old, on Tuesday. Last year, Musk teased plans for “Twitter 2.0 The Everything App,” which he claimed would contain options like encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets, and payments.

Musk announced in a tweet on Tuesday that the platform would soon offer voice and video chat from users’ handles to anyone on the platform, enabling them to communicate with individuals worldwide without sharing their phone numbers. This addition will align Twitter with other social media applications offered by Meta, like Facebook and Instagram, which already have similar features.

Starting from Wednesday, an iteration of encrypted direct messages will be available on Twitter, Musk confirmed. However, no information was provided regarding whether the call feature would also have encryption. In a follow-up statement on the platform, Musk argued that Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service “cannot be trusted.”

Since acquiring Twitter for US$44 billion last year, Musk has introduced several changes, often in seemingly impulsive ways that have occasionally caused confusion for users. The 49-year-old CEO has previously expressed interest in developing an all-purpose “X” application that merges messaging, payments, and other features.

Musk recently integrated the technology firm into an “X” shell corporation, eliminating the Twitter company name while still employing it as the service moniker. This move demonstrates his ongoing influence and active development of the platform, ensuring it keeps pace with competitors in the ever-evolving social media space, reports Channel News Asia.