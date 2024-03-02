Thailand’s tourism ministry plans workshop to become global hub by 2030

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports in Thailand is gearing up to host a workshop aimed at transforming the country into a global tourism hub by 2030. Both public and private sectors are invited to participate in the workshop, scheduled for mid-March, with Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin expected to present comprehensive strategic plans.

Thailand’s vision to ignite its global standing across eight sectors, including tourism, was recently announced by the prime minister. Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol has now instructed all associated agencies of the Ministry to conduct a practical workshop on realising this vision.

“The objective is to gather insights on what needs to be done to achieve this goal, formulate strategic plans and have the prime minister declare them in March. The aim is in line with Srettha’s plan to also establish Thailand as an aviation hub,” stated Thapanee Kiatphaibool, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Organisations across the tourism spectrum have been invited to participate, including the Tourism Department, Thailand Privilege Card Co, the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau. Aviation-related alliances such as the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, the Airports Department, Airports of Thailand Plc and U-Tapao Airport’s management committee are also expected to attend, reported Bangkok Post.

The workshop will address a range of topics, including developing main and secondary cities into tourist destinations, leveraging soft power to expand tourism across all provinces, positioning Thailand as an international host for global festivals, and creating new tourist destinations. It will also discuss an ASEAN One Visa Free policy, similar to the EU, and the elimination of regulatory obstacles to tourism.

“To realise this vision, it requires more than just TAT. It necessitates the cooperation of all sectors. Everyone has a role to play, from provincial governors, local administrative organisations, provincial administrative organisations, tambon administrative organisations, companies to locals. We must work together to prepare each city to become a tourist destination. Following that, TAT will then promote these areas to tourists,” Thapanee elaborated.