Connect with us

Business

Thailand’s MICE industry continues to flourish

Published

 on 

Thailand’s resurgence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism industry continues to flourish with over 100,000 gatherings recorded this year.

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) reported the nation catalogued about 69,000 arrivals of groups coming from abroad between April to June 2022.

The TCEB estimate over 4,000 MICE arrivals this month and predict about 31,000 more between October to December. This would take the total haul of MICE gatherings to more than 100,000.

The TCEB made known that the biggest MICE group this year was the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference last month. Some 10,000 people made the trip from 50 nations.

This is great news for the kingdom as it fights back from the post-pandemic economic fallout.

Last month Thailand was named the best destination in Asia by MICE professionals for the second consecutive year at M&C Asia Stella Awards, organised by Northstar, a Singapore-based travel trade publisher.

Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya were named as the top three favourite places for business meetings, with Hua Hin, Krabi, and Khao Lak also high on the list.

President of TCEB Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, who accepted the award on behalf of Thailand at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore hailed the nation’s hard work in making this possible.

“Thailand’s win in the Best Meetings & Incentives Destination Asia category is a recognition of the hard work put in by all MICE stakeholders in Thailand to support each other over a very challenging period.

“As we emerged with a greater sense of our strengths and weaknesses, we are more aware than ever that great product quality and variety are key to a destination’s appeal. TCEB will be working with our industry partners to translate our resources, creativity, and market insights into winning products that match the evolving needs of planners and visitors.

“Now that Thailand has fully reopened for MICE and our industry is going all out to woo the world, we are heartened to see the strong response from planners near and far. As we gear up for 2023, let me assure you that we will do our utmost to deliver on the honour of being Asia’s best meetings and incentives destination.”

SOURCE: Travel Daily News

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Election4 hours ago

POLL: Northern Thais favour Sudarat for Prime Minister
Election4 hours ago

2 female Thai party leaders emerge as strong PM candidates
World6 hours ago

Hong Kong speech therapists jailed over children’s books
Sponsored2 days ago

Four Points By Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort unveils 2nd anniversary celebration offers
Tourism6 hours ago

Patong: 100m profits with 4am curfew for venues, Chiang Mai residents oppose it
Chon Buri7 hours ago

Major floods hit hundreds of houses in Chon Buri’s Sri Racha district
Transport7 hours ago

New draft act to make one joint ticket for all Bangkok transport
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Krabi8 hours ago

With Maya Bay closed to tourists, a group of dolphins shows up
Bangkok9 hours ago

Rice farmer accuses Bangkok authorities of flooding his field
Koh Samui11 hours ago

New ferry cruise between Pattaya and Samui completes test run
Central Thailand11 hours ago

Thai irrigation official transferred following Rangsit floods
Election11 hours ago

POLL: People unsatisfied with Prawit, want a special election
Thailand11 hours ago

Long Term Resident (LTR) Visa Explained
North East12 hours ago

NE Thai man kills fiancé & himself after discussing engagement ceremony
Thailand13 hours ago

Man stabbed on Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach reportedly over noise dispute
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

Favipiravir found ineffective against Covid-19 & causes gout
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending