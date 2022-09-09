Business
Thailand’s MICE industry continues to flourish
Thailand’s resurgence in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism industry continues to flourish with over 100,000 gatherings recorded this year.
The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) reported the nation catalogued about 69,000 arrivals of groups coming from abroad between April to June 2022.
The TCEB estimate over 4,000 MICE arrivals this month and predict about 31,000 more between October to December. This would take the total haul of MICE gatherings to more than 100,000.
The TCEB made known that the biggest MICE group this year was the 2022 Unicity Global Leadership & Innovation Conference last month. Some 10,000 people made the trip from 50 nations.
This is great news for the kingdom as it fights back from the post-pandemic economic fallout.
Last month Thailand was named the best destination in Asia by MICE professionals for the second consecutive year at M&C Asia Stella Awards, organised by Northstar, a Singapore-based travel trade publisher.
Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya were named as the top three favourite places for business meetings, with Hua Hin, Krabi, and Khao Lak also high on the list.
President of TCEB Chiruit Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, who accepted the award on behalf of Thailand at Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore hailed the nation’s hard work in making this possible.
“Thailand’s win in the Best Meetings & Incentives Destination Asia category is a recognition of the hard work put in by all MICE stakeholders in Thailand to support each other over a very challenging period.
“As we emerged with a greater sense of our strengths and weaknesses, we are more aware than ever that great product quality and variety are key to a destination’s appeal. TCEB will be working with our industry partners to translate our resources, creativity, and market insights into winning products that match the evolving needs of planners and visitors.
“Now that Thailand has fully reopened for MICE and our industry is going all out to woo the world, we are heartened to see the strong response from planners near and far. As we gear up for 2023, let me assure you that we will do our utmost to deliver on the honour of being Asia’s best meetings and incentives destination.”
SOURCE: Travel Daily News
